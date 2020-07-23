Confident Introvert by Stephanie Thoma is the Number One Amazon Best Selling Book in Career Guides

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephanie Thoma, a networking strategy coach and author, is pleased to announce that her new book, Confident Introvert: A Practical Guide for Connecting With Others At Networking Events And Beyond, hit the Number One Amazon Best Selling Book in the Career Guides category.

To learn more about Confident Introvert and/or to place an order for the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B089ZZ6T58/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_hsch_vapi_tkin_p1_i0 .

As an introvert herself, Thoma knows first-hand how challenging it can be to attend networking events where it can seem like people are expected to have a high quantity of transactional business conversations. These experiences can leave introverts feeling less confident and excited to meet other people.

Through hosting over 1,000 events, Thoma has learned how to succeed at networking while being true to herself and serving others.

These experiences inspired Thoma to write her new book Confident Introvert and offer key steps and advice on how introverts can unlock their career potential, increase their confidence and develop authentic networking skills—which in turn helps their personal and professional success.

From people who are trying to move ahead in their careers to entrepreneurs who are hoping to grow their companies, Thoma's new book Confident Introvert will help provide them with tangible tips to reach their goals.

Confident Introvert debuted on June 15, 2020, and is creating quite a positive buzz with readers, many of whom are leaving positive reviews and 5-start ratings on Amazon. She hosted a socially distanced in-person author event with drone delivery to promote the book at Dolores Park in San Francisco, CA on July 19, 2020.



About Stephanie Thoma:

Stephanie Thoma is a networking strategy coach, event host, and founder of Confident Introvert. She has facilitated over 1,000 events and established a fulfilling career helping people generate meaningful connections at online and in-person events. Her mission is to help introverts feel confident and establish relationships that catapult them forward in their career. For more information, please visit https://www.stephaniethoma.com/ or https://www.stephaniethoma.com/contact

