ConfidentialMX To Release First Album Of Trailer Music Hits

Confidential Music is the company behind some of the most powerful and transformative music for hit trailers in the past decade; music that's been able to catch an audience's attention immediately and leave them wanting more. Their work has been a part of the sound promoting Star Wars , DC Universe, and Stranger Things , among other box-office hits. Composer John Samuel Hanson and Mixer/Producer Kyle Biane , the team behind ConfidentialMX, along with veteran music supervisor Bobby Gumm , curated a list of their favorites along with some new selects for their first album Light Cycle , which includes 12 tracks overall.

With Light Cycle, ConfidentialMX hopes to make Trailer Music the next must-hear genre and the background sound for everyday lives. http://cmx.la/lightcycle .

Light Cycle Track List:

1) In Tides of Light (2:25) 7) Hanger (2:58) 2) Magistrate (2:24) 8) Remember Mercy (2:47) 3) Circadian (This is Only a Dream) (3:18) 9) Le Resistence (2:16) 4) View from the Voyager (3:16) 10) Sonata Eight (2:50) 5) Synetica (2:35) 11) Summer Stone (3:00) 6) Magnetic Threat (2:31) 12) Without Breaking (2:52)

ABOUT CONFIDENTIAL MUSIC

Confidential Music was built on the idea of crafting evocative scores for motion picture advertising and has been producing music for trailers, film, and television for over a decade. Founded by Composer John Samuel Hanson and Mixer/Producer Kyle Biane, Confidential Music's goal is to always prioritize the relationships with their clients through music production.

Website: www.confidentialmusic.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/confidentialmx

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6SIzX2yHlfa3V0xDHLmrbe

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/confidentialmx/1125271179

Twitter: https://twitter.com/confidentialmx

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/confidentialmusic/

