Confidently Compliment with La Femme

Terry Costa will be hosting a La Femme trunk show from March 17 to March 19

DALLAS, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- La Femme's timeless mother of the occasion collection is full of a stunning variety of dresses that will not only compliment the person wearing it, but the bride and groom as well. Whether it's something simple and elegant or with intricate sparkles, La Femme has a dress that'll look great on any woman and in any picture. Friday, March 17 through Sunday, March 19, Terry Costa is hosting a La Femme pop-up event so that women in the DFW metroplex can find the perfect dress for mother of the occasion, cocktail party, dinner, or any other special occasion.

La Femme's dresses are known and sold worldwide because of the brand's attention to detail and ability to turn heads. With a wide variety of colors, styles, and designs, La Femme Mother of the Occasion dresses are made with you in mind.

Women in the DFW metroplex can find a timeless La Femme dress at Terry Costa in Dallas. Terry Costa has been the go-to Bridal and Prom shop for the DFW area for over 30 years. It offers the widest selection of prom, homecoming, and pageant dresses in Texas. Additionally, it believes in providing the highest quality dresses and the highest quality service. The Terry Costa team is with guests every step of the way to help girls and their parties confidently make important purchases for any occasion. New and recurring guests don't need an appointment to get an unforgettable Terry Costa experience because walk-ins are always welcome.

About Terry Costa

Terry Costa is the premier retailer for Prom, Homecoming, Weddings, and other special events. Despite being a small business, it offers the largest selection of prom, homecoming, and pageant dresses in Texas. Additionally, for the past 30 years, Terry Costa has provided the DFW area with the perfect dresses and unforgettable buying experiences. With a dedicated and empowered team, Terry Costa has an unending commitment to creating "dreams within reach."

Terry Costa is open seven days a week and always welcomes walk-ins. Additional information about Terry Costa and the wide selection of dresses can be found on the website and Bridal Instagram .

