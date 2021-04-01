Confidio Expands Investment in Innovation and Continues to Grow Team

"Over the past several years, I couldn't help but notice that the team at Confidio was building something special"

Todd N. Teixeira, MBA, Chief Innovation Officer

Todd is responsible for leading the ideation and strategy of our expanding portfolio of innovative solutions and services to further differentiate Confidio in the marketplace. Todd's ownership of product development will strategically focus on the specific and unique needs of our clients, prospects, and channel partners. He is tasked with developing and deploying products and capabilities that drive lower pharmacy and medical costs, increase health outcomes, optimize the member experience, and provide actionable insights. Todd is an accomplished healthcare executive with more than 25 years of leadership experience in the pharmacy benefits industry. Todd has a widely recognized reputation for passionately cultivating high-performing, analytical, and consultative teams, as evidenced at Express Scripts while serving in multiple interdisciplinary Vice President roles, including Sales and Account Management, Supply Chain Economics, Pricing Strategy, and Underwriting.

"Over the past several years, I couldn't help but notice that the team at Confidio was building something special, challenging the industry, and creating tremendous value as advocates for patients and payors. The integrity and vision of the leadership team along with the collaborative culture permeating Confidio were particularly important to me. I am thrilled to help champion our healthcare mission and join such a talented, passionate, and entrepreneurially driven organization." Teixeira said regarding his decision to join the Confidio team.

Additional new hires to the Confidio team include:

Jacque Abler – Account Coordinator

Annette Ainsleigh – Executive Assistant

Abraham Armenta – Associate Consultant

Diane Brake – VP, TPA Sales

Alicia Brown – Account Executive

Steve Cantrell – Account Manager

Ryan Cawley – VP of Finance

McKayla Hadean – Account Manager

Aubry Halloran – Salesforce Platform Manager

Taylor Hertel – Account Executive

Bridget Kraeuter – ISMS Manager

Karen Malhi – Sales Operations Specialist

Dawn McGuire – Account Coordinator

Amanda Pierce – Data Analytics Consultant

Jacquie Plaschko – Project Manager

Tom Price – Account Executive

Patrice Rubin – Account Manager

Curtis Wagner – Account Coordinator

"Our goal has always been to build an organization that attracts top talent from the managed pharmacy and healthcare industry. Our team continues to be a key differentiator and positions Confidio to be our clients' most trusted consulting partner," said Cory Easton, Co-Founder and Chief Sales Officer, as he reflected on Confidio's continued growth.

"Confidio was built on bringing innovative solutions to the most complex issues facing the prescription drug benefit. We have taken a proactive approach to understanding our clients' needs and industry trends, which we recognize requires an expanded focus on innovation to prepare for future challenges that will face our clients. By welcoming Todd to the team, we continue to invest in bringing the most innovative solutions possible to our clients," said Scott Vogel, Co-Founder and CEO, on the organization's recent expanded focus on innovation.

About Confidio: Confidio is a technology-enabled pharmacy benefits consulting firm. We optimize the value of your pharmacy benefits through transparency, accountability and advanced data analytics paired with deep insider expertise. We help you minimize drug spend while maximizing patient outcomes and satisfaction. Our reliable solutions are performance-based, results-driven and continuously validated.

