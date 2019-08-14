Confidio Named To Inc. 5000 List

TOWSON, Md., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine today announced that Confidio, a technology-enabled pharmacy benefits advisory firm based in Towson, has been named to the coveted Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing U.S. Companies for 2019. Confidio scored a ranking of number 81 overall, number 10 within the healthcare sector, number 4 in Maryland and number 1 in the Baltimore area. All companies were ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

"As an Inc. 5000 honoree, Confidio now shares a pedigree with Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, GoPro, Timberland, Clif Bar, Patagonia, Oracle, Box, Grubhub, and dozens of other alumni that have gone on to become household names," said James Ledbetter, editor in chief, Inc. Media, in announcing Confidio's ranking. He said ranked companies experienced an average six-fold growth rate since 2015 compared to an economy growing at roughly 12 percent over the same period. "[T]hat's a result most businesses can only dream of," he added.

Confidio offers a suite of pharmacy consulting, procurement and audit services aimed at significantly reducing pharmacy benefit costs and improving health outcomes for employee populations. In reacting to the Inc. 5000 news, the firm's co-founder Cory Easton said, "This recognition really belongs to our employees who have worked so diligently to reduce pharmacy benefit costs, enhance clinical outcomes and, most importantly, advance healthier workforces all across the country."

Easton's partner and consultancy co-founder Scott Vogel added, "Our team's deep experience in serving the benefit advisor marketplace coupled with our expertise in addressing the needs of the largest plan sponsors in the U.S., using proprietary analytics, have propelled our growth significantly. But even we were surprised to achieve such a high ranking. It is a real testament to the skill of our trusted team."

To qualify for the Inc. 5000 List, companies were required to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent (not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies), as of December 31, 2018. This is Inc.

Magazine's 37th annual ranking of the fastest growing innovators in the United States. A gala awards celebration will be held in Phoenix this October to recognize all honorees.

About Confidio

Confidio is a technology-enabled pharmacy consulting firm whose mission is to solve client pharmacy problems today, while keeping an eye on tomorrow's needs. The experience, intellect, and foresight of the Confidio team is supported by proprietary technology that elevates and validates the firm's effectiveness. Today, Confidio serves hundreds of clients nationwide, representing millions of plan members. Working from locations across the United States, Confidio experts are strategically situated to be available where and when they are needed by clients and their employee benefit advisors. In 2019, Confidio was ranked #81 on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing U.S. Companies. More information on the firm is available at www.confidio.com.

