Confido Raises $9 Million to Scale Embedded Financial Infrastructure for Law Firms and LegalTech Platforms

Financing will deepen bar‑compliant payments and digital disbursements, while funding new embedded financial products for the $1 trillion legal market

SEATTLE and NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Confido, the embedded financial infrastructure platform purpose-built for law firms and legal technology, today announced it has raised $9 million in financing over two rounds, the latest of which was led by Aquiline Capital Partners.

The round also drew participation from The LegalTech Fund (TLTF), Breakwater Ventures, Live Oak Bank, and Context Ventures (who also led the initial round).

The global legal industry moves more than $1 trillion annually, yet much of that volume is still managed through paper checks, manual reconciliation, and bank tools that were never designed for legal trust accounting. Law firms are required to maintain strict separation of trust and operating funds, comply with state bar and IOLTA rules, and often manage multiple trust accounts across banks, requirements that generic payment and fintech products are not built to support. As LegalTech platforms increasingly become systems of record for firms, these limitations have become a material operational and compliance bottleneck.

Confido was built specifically to address this gap. From day one, the company designed the platform around bar rules and trust accounting requirements, enabling compliant money movement without forcing firms or LegalTech providers to adapt generic financial tools. Through a single GraphQL-based API, Confido allows platforms and firms to accept card and ACH payments, route funds across multiple trust and operating accounts, execute intra-firm transfers, and send real-time digital disbursements, while automatically maintaining compliance with bar and IOLTA rules. Today, Confido powers payments and money movement for many leading LegalTech platforms and supports more than 1,500 law firms across the United States and Canada.

"Confido makes it easier for law firms and LegalTech platforms to get paid and pay out funds by building compliant, modern payments and payouts directly into the systems they already use," said Dante La Ruffa, Partner and Head of Aquiline's Venture & Growth Strategy, who led the investment. "As investors at the intersection of financial services and LegalTech, Aquiline is excited to support Emery and his team as they continue to build the preeminent financial platform for the legal market."

The new funding will help Confido to further strengthen its payments and disbursements infrastructure while expanding into additional embedded financial products designed for LegalTech providers and the law firms they serve. For cofounder Emery Wager, that expansion reflects the company's broader goal of consolidating fragmented financial workflows into a single, compliant platform.

"We built Confido on the principle that LegalTech companies should have one API and one underwriting process to deliver all the payments and financial workflows their law firm customers need," Wager said. "This latest round will help further accelerate that vision beyond payments acceptance and disbursements."

Confido's regulation-first approach has resonated with investors focused on the evolution of LegalTech. Zach Posner, Managing Partner of TLTF, noted that the industry has long struggled to adapt generic financial tools to its regulatory reality.

"The Confido team continues to deliver purpose-built, compliant infrastructure that allows money to move the way law firms and legal technology companies need," Posner said.

About Confido

Confido is an embedded payments and finance platform built for law firms and LegalTech companies. Through a single API, Confido helps firms accept client payments, manage trust and operating accounts in line with bar and IOLTA rules, and send digital payouts. Confido powers payments for many leading LegalTech platforms and supports more than 1,500 firms across the U.S. and Canada.

About Aquiline

Aquiline Capital Partners LP ("Aquiline") is a global private investment firm with offices in New York, London, and Philadelphia that focuses on financial services and technology. As of December 31, 2025, Aquiline had approximately $12 billion of assets under management and deployed approximately $8.3 billion of capital across the firm's strategies since inception.

For more information about Aquiline, its investment professionals, and its portfolio companies, visit www.aquiline.com.

