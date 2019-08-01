Confie Announces Acquisition of Wescom Insurance Services, LLC's Non-Credit Union Member Insurance Services

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Confie, a national provider of personal and commercial lines insurance, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Wescom Insurance Services, LLC's non-credit union member insurance services. This move will reinforce Confie's leading market position in California.

Confie acquired 100% of the non-credit union member insurance customers. Wescom will retain all of the credit union member business. The 11 employees that service the non-member book will join Team Confie.

"Confie has been the leading personal and small commercial lines insurance agency in the country for the past three years as reported in the Insurance Journal West, and we believe this acquisition will help us continue on that journey," said Cesar Soriano, Chief Executive Officer of Confie.

This acquisition of the non-credit union member personal lines also include a new location in Downey and Confie employees stationed in Redlands and Santa Ana locations.

"With an 85-year history of helping Southern Californians build better lives, Wescom is committed to providing the best financial and insurance solutions to our members. We took great care to select a like-minded partner to sell our non-member insurance portfolio to and are confident that Confie will uphold the level of service our non-members have come to know and expect from Wescom Insurance Services," said, Jonathon Allen, Senior Vice President of Financial Services for Wescom Credit Union. "Wescom Insurance Services will continue to serve the needs of our members, with no interruption to their policies or service, and this reinforces an even stronger commitment to exceeding our members' expectations."

This acquisition is just one of Confie's recent moves to further the company's aggressive growth strategy for 2019. Confie's plans include expanding its insurance products into new markets while continuing to broaden its presence in existing markets.

About Confie

Established in 2008, Confie is a leading national insurance distribution company primarily focused on personal lines and small commercial insurance. The experienced Confie management team continues to build Confie's portfolio of regional personal lines brokerages. Today, Confie has nearly 800 retail locations. The company has leading market positions in California, Arizona, Texas, Tennessee, Florida, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Nevada, Illinois, Alabama, Kansas, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Missouri, Louisiana, Indiana, and New Mexico and expects to continue its expansion in other states. Confie is a portfolio company of ABRY Partners. For more information about Confie, please visit www.confie.com.

About Wescom Credit Union

Since 1934, Wescom Credit Union has been dedicated to helping Southern Californians build better lives. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, Wescom provides essential banking solutions, including insurance services, to nearly 200,000 members at its 23 branches, with more than $3.5 billion in assets. Anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, San Diego, Imperial, or Ventura counties can open a Wescom account. Benefits include lower loan rates, higher savings yields, reduced fees, and a robust network of ATMs. #WescomKindness is an extension of Wescom's longstanding belief in the importance of serving its community through such programs as WeCare, Wescom's employee run non-profit foundation. For more information, please visit wescom.org.

SOURCE Confie

