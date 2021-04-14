Confie Broadening Life Insurance Portfolio Offerings Through Partnership with iBindiQ and BackNine

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Confie, the largest personal lines insurance distribution company in the U.S., today announced a new technology partnership with iBindiQ and BackNine that will dramatically broaden Confie's life insurance offerings to millions of consumers and make getting policies easier than ever.

Confie offers access to more than 150 insurance carriers nationwide through more than 500 Freeway Insurance retail locations, online at www.freewayinsurance.com or over the phone. Its new partnership with iBindiQ and BackNine seamlessly infuses new capabilities, technology, marketing support and depth of distribution, allowing the company to offer a broader selection of life insurance options, including the ability to bind a life insurance policy online.

"Over the past 13 years, we have built a legacy as an auto insurance leader focused on serving drivers with less-than-perfect records and under-served communities in the U.S.," stated Cesar Soriano, Chief Executive Officer of Confie. "Our new partnership with iBindiQ and BackNine will allow us to broaden our offering to millions of Americans, helping them conveniently find life insurance options that fit their unique needs as well."

Created in 2008, Confie is the industry-leading independent personal lines property/casualty insurance agency that serves customers through its "click, call, come-in" approach to full service convenience. Confie's national network of community-minded, licensed agents operate under its brands including Freeway Insurance, Cost-U-Less Insurance, Baja Auto Insurance and Bluefire Insurance, offering a wide range of policy choices to ensure customers get the quality coverage they need at the best price.

iBindiQ and BackNine are a joint venture specializing in affinity and partnership insurance administration across the United States.

"We're thrilled to partner with an industry leader like Confie and look forward to being an essential compliment to the company's offerings to millions of consumers," said iBindiQ CEO Mark Chibbaro. "The integration of our comparative life application systems with Confie's CRM eliminates friction with the sales process and case management flow, allowing policies to move from submission to commission and letting agents focus on their core property and casualty business."

About Confie



Established in 2008, Confie is the nation's leading personal lines insurance distribution company. Today, Confie meets customers wherever they are – with more than 750 retail locations in 23 states, the Bluefire general agency, and a telephone and online service in all 50 states. With flexible insurance options, outstanding value, and convenient service, Confie's goal is to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions so its customers can have peace of mind. Confie is a portfolio company of ABRY Partners. For more information about Confie visit Confie.com.

About iBindiQ / BackNine



iBindiQ and BackNine are a joint venture specializing in affinity and partnership insurance administration to support growth in US insurance distribution markets. Learn more at ibindiq.com.

