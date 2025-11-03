Confie Marks Ninth Year as a National 5-Star Corporate Sponsor of Marine Corps Toys for Tots

Nationwide initiative expands community giving with record number of donation sites and partners

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Confie, the nation's leading personal lines distributor, is celebrating its ninth consecutive year supporting the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program, continuing a proud tradition of bringing hope and happiness to children across America during the holidays.

Confie

This year, Confie and its family of brands are joining forces to make 2025 their most impactful year yet. The company will host Toys for Tots drop-off locations at Freeway Insurance retail offices nationwide from November 3 through December 12. Customers and community members are encouraged to donate a new, unwrapped toy to help make a child's holiday brighter.

To find a participating location, visit freeway.com for store listings and drop-off details.

In 2024, Confie provided more than $2 million in media support, while their local retail offices collected over 3,000 toys and $2,500 in donations. With renewed enthusiasm from employees and new corporate partnerships, Confie aims to surpass those totals and further strengthen its commitment to communities it serves.

"Giving back isn't just something we do—it's who we are," said Cesar Soriano, CEO of Confie. "Each year, Toys for Tots reminds us of what it means to serve others and bring joy to families who need it most. Seeing our teams come together for such an important cause is the true spirit of the season."

For many families, the holidays can bring added financial strain. Toys for Tots continues to provide hope where it's needed most—delivering over 25 million toys to more than 10 million children in 2024 alone.

"It's the dedication of partners like Confie that makes this success possible," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, vice president of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Their generosity, both in resources and volunteer hours, truly helps us fulfill our mission and bring the spirit of the season to children who need it most."

As Confie approaches a decade of support for Toys for Tots, the company remains dedicated to amplifying the program's mission—because every small act of generosity can create a lifetime of memories.

About Confie

Established in 2008, Confie is the largest auto insurance and personal lines distributor in the U.S. with employees located throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Today, Confie meets customers wherever they are with more than 1250+ retail locations in 28 states, the Bluefire general agency, and a telephone and online shared service center servicing all 50 states. With flexible insurance options, outstanding value, and convenient service, Confie's mission is to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions so customers can have peace of mind. Confie is a portfolio company of Alliant. For more information about Confie, visit www.confie.com.

Media Contact:

Rose Carter

1-877-822-3024

SOURCE Confie