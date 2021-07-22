Confie Named to Top Global Insurance Brokers List

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Confie, the largest personal lines insurance distribution company in the U.S., announced their inclusion to the Top 20 rankings by Best's Review. The global list is based on 2020 revenue results.

Confie's success was credited to their balance of organic and acquisitive growth, exceeding one million active customers as a milestone, and launching patent-pending technology to support deeper customer insight.

"We are proud to be named as one of the Top Global Insurance Brokers once again," CEO Cesar Soriano said. "I congratulate our thousands of team members who work tirelessly to put our customers first. Those outstanding efforts contributed to our record-breaking earnings growth.

Confie returned to Best Review's Global Leaders list following a multi-year transformation and innovation initiative across their products, platforms and processes that improved customer experience and their competitive position in the category. In 2021, Confie intends to continue its aggressive growth plan by opening franchise opportunities for the Freeway Insurance brand for the first time, stepping up its acquisition pace, and continuing to evolve its innovative customer-facing technology.

"We are dedicated to our core values, being innovative, and constantly improving. That is why we are the personal lines leader in the industry," added Soriano.

About Confie

Established in 2008, Confie is a leading national insurance distribution company primarily focused on personal lines insurance. Today, Confie meets customers wherever they are – with more than 750 retail locations in 23 states, a managing general agency, and a telephone and online shared service center servicing all 50 states. With flexible insurance options, outstanding value, and convenient service, Confie's aspiration is to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions so customers can have peace of mind. Confie is a portfolio company of Alliant . For more information about Confie, please visit Confie.com.

