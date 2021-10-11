Confie Partners with Toys for Tots for Fifth Consecutive Year

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Confie, one of the largest personal lines distributors in the U.S. and parent company to Freeway Insurance, proudly announced today that it will continue its partnership with Toys for Tots for the fifth straight year. This year, the company will kick off its Toys for Tots campaign with NASCAR Cup Series race car driver Daniel Suárez at a public fan event on Saturday, October 16 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with an organization dedicated to bringing joy to underprivileged children," said Confie CEO Cesar Soriano. "At Confie, we support underserved communities across the U.S., so it's consistent with who we are and the message we want to send every day."

Toys for Tots, which is operated by the United States Marine Corps Reserve, collects new, unwrapped toys and distributes those toys to children in need during the holiday season. Confie has been a proud sponsor for five consecutive years. This year, Confie will hold the initial kickoff toy drive 10:30 am – 2pm Central Time on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Freeway Insurance location at 12250 Lake June Rd Ste 103, Balch Springs, TX 75180.

Freeway Insurance, which is a sponsor of Suárez's Trackhouse Racing team will be joining Confie to unveil the team's No. 99 Freeway Insurance Chevrolet for the Oct. 17 Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

Fans who bring a toy donation will receive a free item to be autographed by Suárez.

"I am honored to be part of this event that I hope will make a lot of children happy, and will be a lot of fun for everyone who comes out," said Suárez, who is the only Mexican driver racing in the Cup Series. "My friends at Freeway Insurance have a big day planned for us and I can't wait to get to Texas. I want to have a good time Saturday with Freeway Insurance and win the race for the fans on Sunday."

Through last year's partnership, Confie provided $2.6 million in advertising services and collected more than 4,500 toys nationwide.

"Holidays are an especially trying time for families in need and purchasing gifts is a luxury too many cannot afford," said Colonel Ted Silvester, USMC (Retired), vice president, Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Every child deserves a little Christmas. As a committed partner, Confie helps Toys for Tots deliver a message of hope to our nation's less fortunate children year after year."

To read more about Confie's corporate social responsibility program , please visit www.confie.com/about-us/corporate-social-responsibility or more about Freeway Insurance sponsorship with Daniel Suárez, please visit www.freewayinsurance.com/company/daniel-suarez-sponsorship.

About Confie:

Established in 2008, Confie is the nation's leading personal lines insurance distribution company. Today, Confie meets customers wherever they are – with more than 750 retail locations in 23 states, the Bluefire general agency, and a telephone and online shared service center servicing all 50 states. With flexible insurance options, outstanding value, and convenient service, Confie's aspiration is to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions so its customers can have peace of mind. For more information about Confie, visit www.confie.com.

