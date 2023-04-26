Configit Hosts 8th Annual Configuration Lifecycle Management Virtual Summit

Event Will Provide Actionable Insights to Fuel Business Growth by Leveraging Configuration Processes into a Competitive Advantage

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Configit, the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced the company will hold its 8th annual Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) Virtual Summit on May 9 – 11, 2023.

Today's dynamic business environment requires shifting the focus of digital transformation initiatives from process-driven to data-driven, allowing businesses to transform the configuration process into a competitive advantage. According to Gartner, Inc., "by 2026, configuration life cycle management will transform 40% of manufacturers, reducing the amount of customer-specific engineering required to deliver products."1

This year's summit will focus on how manufacturers can quickly respond to today's rapidly changing market dynamics by mastering product complexity. The three-day event will bring together manufacturers, innovators and experts from around the globe to share insights.

What: The 2023 Configuration Lifecycle Management Virtual Summit

About: Industry experts will convene to gain valuable insights from other manufacturers on navigating product complexity in a rapidly changing market. They'll also get to explore recent and emerging trends in manufacturing, while discovering how their existing tech stack can be leveraged to help their companies mitigate risk, reduce costs and enable growth.

Who: Speakers include experts from InfoSys, Arbonia, Emerson, Sidel and many more.

When: May 9 – 11, 2023 from 8:30- 11:30 AM ET

To register and see the full schedule, go here: https://configit.com/clm-summit-2023/

Each day provides expert guidance through detailed case studies, roundtable discussions and presentations designed to help transform mission-critical priorities into business results. The third day will focus on deep dives into the practical applications, technology and use-cases behind a successful CLM implementation, including how to build, analyze and improve product models, enable Configure-to-Order (CTO) processes, scale configuration capabilities in current systems, and much more.

Johan Salenstedt, CEO, Configit, said: "There's been no shortage of change over the past several years in the tech industry, requiring businesses to pivot along with the dynamic market. Mastering product complexity across the enterprise can help companies respond faster to these ever-changing climates. Companies interested in getting an inside look at the technology solving the most complex configuration problems in the industry are encouraged to join the conversation during our summit."

1 Gartner®, Top Strategic Technology Trends in Asset Intensive Manufacturing for 2023, Alexander Hoeppe, Jonathan Davenport, Sudip Pattanayak, Simon Jacobson, Marc Halpern, Arjun Boparai, Christian Hestermann, March 31, 2023.

About Configit

Configit is the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions and a supplier of business-critical software for the configuration of complex products. All Configit products are based on the patented Virtual Tabulation® (VT™) technology, which has redefined product configuration by offering greater speed and better handling of complexity. Virtual Tabulation enables Configit to deliver powerful, easy-to-use configuration solutions to market-leading global enterprises. Website: configit.com

