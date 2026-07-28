Configit Named as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Revenue and Sales Technology, 2026

Global Sample Vendor recognized among 11 vendors in the report

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Configit, the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced it has been named as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Revenue and Sales Technology, 2026 in the Composable Product Configurators category.

As customers demand greater choice and flexibility, organizations are increasingly adopting configuration solutions. As Gartner noted in the report, "composable product configurators enable vendors to boost total sales and margins by increasing the proportion of sales performed via the self-service channel. They ensure consistency across all sales channels."

Configit Ace® is a composable SaaS product configuration and variant management solution designed to solve the most complex configuration challenges. Configit delivers a fully integrated, product configuration platform built on its Virtual Tabulation® (VT™) technology. It remains uniquely capable of solving the world's most complex configuration problems deterministically and with mathematical certainty.

Gartner also noted that "Deploying a composable product configurator improves win rates and average order values, reduces the cost of samples and order rework, and enables selling through all channels. These products will be offered by both traditional configure, price and quote (CPQ) players that have unbundled their technology and new entrants that create a modular product from the outset."

Johan Salenstedt, CEO, Configit, said: "In our opinion, there's a reason Gartner assigned a 'High' benefit rating to composable product configurators: they not only increase customer self-service and satisfaction but also increase win rates and average order value. Our Virtual Tabulation technology makes the difference, giving manufacturers a product configuration data foundation that is fast, deterministic, transparent, scalable, and reliable. It also helps AI-driven processes produce more reliable results because they are grounded in governed product data. To us, our Sample Vendor status speaks to our dedication to providing customers with the highest-quality configuration solutions available today."

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Revenue and Sales Technology 2026, Sandhya Mahadevan, Kelly Fischbein and Paul Vignati, 2 July 2026

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About Configit

Configit is the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions and a supplier of business-critical software for the configuration of complex products. All Configit products are based on the patented Virtual Tabulation® (VT™) technology, which has redefined product configuration by offering greater speed and better handling of complexity. Virtual Tabulation enables Configit to deliver powerful, easy-to-use configuration solutions to market-leading global enterprises. Website: configit.com

Media Contact:

Diana Diaz

Force4 Technology Communications

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SOURCE Configit