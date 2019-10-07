Configuration Management Market - Global Forecast to 2024: Increased Demand for Simplifying and Synchronizing IT Resources to Boost Adoption

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Configuration Management Market by System (Software and Application, Storage, and Server), Module (CMDB, Service Catalog, and Service Definition), Component (Solution and Services), Enterprise Size, End-use Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A significant growth driver for the market is the emergence of digital technologies driving the need for scalable and flexible systems and growing demand for automated management of IT processes.

In end-use vertical segment telecom and ITeS segment to hold a larger market size in 2019

Over the years, there has been increasing awareness of configuration management tools within Telcom and ITeS vertical leading to a higher number of organizations adopting configuration management practices. In order to ensure the effectiveness within operations of IT infrastructures, configuration management is used, which helps in monitoring and maintaining the flow of projects with consideration on technical support required for product delivery.

By component, services segment to register a higher growth rate during the forecast period

There is a rising need for companies to upgrade their systems regularly. As a result, companies are rapidly outsourcing certain activities to specialized service providers known as Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The MSPs offer various managed services, such as server management services, client management services, security management services, and database management services.

Asia Pacific (APAC) to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The APAC configuration management market is experiencing disruptive growth, owing to its rapidly growing number of enterprises. The APAC market is witnessing high growth at an exponential rate due to a large number of enterprises in this region. These enterprises have started using change and configuration tools to offer better flexibility, reliability, and scalability as they are adopting digital transformation. The major countries are observing high growth rates in this region which include China, India, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Source: Secondary Literature, Expert Interviews, and Author's Analysis Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Global Configuration Management Market

4.2 Configuration Management Market, By End-Use Vertical, 2019

4.3 North America: Configuration Management Market, By System and Module, 2019

4.4 Asia Pacific: Configuration Management Market, By System and Module, 2019



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Demand for Simplifying and Synchronizing IT Resources to Boost the Adoption of Configuration Management Tools

5.2.1.2 Growing Need for Automated Management of IT Processes and Policies to Drive the use of Configuration Management Solutions

5.2.1.3 Emergence of Digital Technologies Driving the Need for Scalable and Flexible Systems

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Complexities in Configuring Applications From Different Environments While Maintaining the Optimum Performance

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Potential Combination of Configuration Management Tools With the Devops to Boost the Adoption of Configuration Management Solutions

5.2.3.2 Increased Demand for Agile Systems to Foster the Growth of Configuration Management

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Complexities Introduced By Third-Party Integrations, Acquisitions, and Collaborations

5.2.4.2 Difficulties in Managing a Large Amount of Configuration Data Collected From Different Environments



6 Configuration Management Market Analysis, By Module

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Configuration Management Database

6.2.1 CMDB Considered to be the Backbone of Configuration Management Tools

6.3 Service Catalog

6.3.1 Service Catalog to Witness Tremendous Growth Opportunity Within the Asia Pacific Region

6.4 Service Definition

6.4.1 Service Definition Considered to be a Critical Module for Configuration Management Tools

6.5 Others



7 Configuration Management Market Analysis, By System

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Software and Applications

7.2.1 Software and Applications System to Witness Tremendous Adoption Across Asia Pacific

7.3 Servers

7.3.1 Configuration Management for Servers to be a Game-Changing Shift in the Ecosystem

7.4 Storage

7.4.1 Configuration Management for Storage to be a Major Facilitator



8 Configuration Management Market Analysis, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Solution

8.2.1 Significant Revenue Growth Opportunities for the Solution Providers of Configuration Management

8.3 Services

8.3.1 Managed Services

8.3.1.1 Cost Competency to be a Major Growth Supporting Factor for Managed Services

8.3.2 Professional Services

8.3.2.1 Training and Consulting

8.3.2.1.1 Rising Deployment for Standalone Solutions to Boost the Training and Consulting Market

8.3.2.2 Integration

8.3.2.2.1 Growing Demand for Cost-Efficient Open Source Platform to Support the Growth of Integration Services

8.3.2.3 Support and Maintenance

8.3.2.3.1 Growing Demand Within APAC and MEA Regions to Fuel Support and Maintenance Services Growth



9 Configuration Management Market Analysis, By Enterprise Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises to be Significant Revenue Contributors for Configuration Management Vendors

9.3 Large Enterprises

9.3.1 Large Enterprises to be the Highest Revenue Contributors for Configuration Management Business



10 Configuration Management Market Analysis, By End-Use Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.2.1 Growing Competitiveness to Offer Swift Services to End Customers Compelling BFSI to Widely Adopt Configuration Management Tools

10.3 Telecom and ITeS

10.3.1 Growing Trends to Adopt Highly Augmented IT Infrastructures to Propel Deployment Across ITeS

10.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.4.1 Real-Time Decision-Making to Provide New Innovative Solutions and Treatments for Patients to Drive the Need for Configuration Management Tools

10.5 Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods

10.5.1 Need for Understanding Consumer Needs and Deliver Augmented Offerings to Support the Demand for Configuration Management in Retail End-Use Vertical

10.6 Manufacturing

10.6.1 Configuration Management Tools Play a Vital Role in Maintaining Product Quality and Monitoring Product Efficiency in Manufacturing

10.7 Government and Public Sector

10.7.1 Growing Trends of Smart Governance to Support the Market Growth in Government and Public Sector

10.8 Others



11 Configuration Management Market, By Region

