Configure Advises Hidden Harbor Capital Partners

ATLANTA, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Configure Partners, LLC ("Configure"), a leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a financing in support of Hidden Harbor Capital Partners' ("Hidden Harbor") acquisition of Wehner Multifamily, LLC ("WMF"). WMF is a full service property management company with more than 25,000 residential units under management across Texas and Oklahoma.

Configure acted as the exclusive financing advisor to Hidden Harbor in connection with securing debt financing from Goldman Sachs Specialty Lending Group to facilitate the acquisition of WMF. Configure supported all aspects of the financing process including lender approach, structuring and negotiating the financing for the acquisition.

"Configure executed a well-structured, competitive and effective financing process," said Andrew Joy, Principal at Hidden Harbor. "By partnering with Configure, we were able to focus our time and attention on the due diligence and operational aspects of the transaction, while Configure helped us secure a very attractive financing package."

Doug Clarida, Managing Director of Configure commented, "We're pleased to have worked with Hidden Harbor and WMF on this important financing. WMF marks our fourth acquisition-related financing placement for Hidden Harbor. We continue to be impressed with Hidden Harbor's operational expertise and ability to successfully partner with management teams to enhance value for their portfolio companies."

About Wehner Multifamily (http://www.wehnermultifamily.com/)

Wehner Multifamily is a full-service property management company with a mission to establish honest and competent management services for B & C class apartment communities. Based in Dallas, Texas and founded by Ryan Wehner, WMF attributes its consistent growth over the past decade to proper company staffing, leveraging innovative technology and keeping a finger on the operational pulse of each asset. The company also adds value through renovating unit interiors, repairing deferred maintenance, and supplying honest and competent employees to foster a desirable, profitable community.

About Hidden Harbor Capital Partners ( www.hh-cp.com )

Hidden Harbor Capital Partners is a private equity firm with an operations soul and intense passion for building great companies. Hidden Harbor brings large-scale, private equity experience and resources to the lower middle market with a focus on value-oriented, operationally intense situations. Our principals are InvestorOperators® who bring over 55 years of both extensive transaction and operating experience to truly understand your business. As one team, we partner and work hand-in-hand with our portfolio companies to drive business successes.

About Configure Partners ( configurepartners.com )

Configure Partners is a preeminent credit-oriented middle market advisory boutique firm with offices in Atlanta and New York City. Configure provides investment banking and financial advisory services surrounding credit and creditor's rights, providing actionable advice and results-oriented execution. Configure's Debt Advisory practice designs bespoke financing solutions for borrowers to support leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, refinancings, and dividend recaps, among other strategic objectives. The firm's Credit Resolutions practice is the trusted advisor to lenders and their borrowers when confronting business, liquidity, or capital structure challenges. In 2018, the firm executed transactions representing more than $1.4 billion in value, including GST Autoleather, Cloyes Gear & Products, Welcov Healthcare, Masterwork Electronics, and German Pellets Texas as well as several other non-public transactions.

