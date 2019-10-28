Configure Advises Insight Equity

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Configure Partners, LLC ("Configure"), a leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a financing in support of Insight Equity's ("Insight") acquisition of CSAT Solutions ("CSAT"), a leading provider of outsourced, in-warranty computer repair solutions.

Configure principals acted as the exclusive financing advisor to Insight in connection with securing debt financing from CIBC Bank and Freedom 3 Capital to facilitate the acquisition of CSAT. Configure supported all aspects of the financing process including lender approach, structuring, and negotiation of financing-related documentation for the acquisition. Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP served as legal counsel to Insight.

"The Configure team leveraged their credit expertise to run an efficient process and drive a great outcome for CSAT and Insight. Configure is an ideal partner for Insight and was constantly involved from marketing through documentation, and the market intelligence they were able to provide during the negotiation made them invaluable," said Jeff Parent, Vice President of Insight Equity.

Joseph Weissglass, Managing Director of Configure commented, "Working with Insight is always a pleasure, and we were excited for the opportunity to assist their team with effectuating this transaction. We are consistently impressed with Insight's partnership approach with management teams and their focus on driving value through operational initiatives. We are honored to have played our part in this transaction, and we look forward to a bright future for CSAT and Insight."

About CSAT Solutions (http://www.csat-solutions.com/)

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CSAT is the world's only all-in-one ("AiO") computer depot repair center, providing in- and out-of-warranty whole-unit and component repairs, as well as inventory management and forward / reverse logistics services, to its blue-chip customer base of original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs").

About Insight Equity (https://www.insightequity.com/)

Insight Equity is a private equity firm that makes control investments in strategically viable, middle market companies striving to achieve their full potential. Insight's experienced principals have acquired and managed businesses with over $4B in aggregate revenue since 2000, and has expertise in complex or challenging situations and the ability to execute quickly in circumstances where speed is a priority. The firm leverages a proven collaborative value creation model to facilitate operational improvements leading to significant cash generation and growth. Insight Equity's headquarters is conveniently located near the Dallas / Ft. Worth International Airport in Southlake, Texas. The firm also has an office in New York City.

About Configure Partners (https://configurepartners.com/)

Configure Partners is a preeminent credit-oriented middle market advisory boutique firm with offices in Atlanta and New York City. Configure provides investment banking and financial advisory services surrounding credit and creditor's rights, providing actionable advice and results-oriented execution. Configure's Debt Advisory practice designs bespoke financing solutions for borrowers to support leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, refinancings, and dividend recaps, among other strategic objectives. The firm's Credit Resolutions practice is the trusted advisor to lenders and their borrowers when confronting business, liquidity, or capital structure challenges. In 2018, the firm executed transactions representing more than $1.4 billion in value. Configure principals acted in their capacity as securities agents of unaffiliated broker-dealer Burch & Company, Inc., member FINRA/SiPC.

Karen Jones, PR Contact

Cell: 404-483-8226

kjones@configurepartners.com



SOURCE Configure Partners, LLC