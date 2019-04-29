Configure Partners Welcomes New Managing Director

ATLANTA, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Configure Partners, LLC is pleased to announce and welcome Doug Clarida as the company's newest Managing Director. Within this role, Clarida will be advising borrowers in Configure's Debt Advisory practice and working with borrowers, lenders and other creditors in Configure's Credit Resolution practice.

"I am very proud to be joining the Configure Partners team," said Doug Clarida. "Given Configure's momentum and successes, it's an exciting time to be joining the firm," added Clarida.

Doug Clarida joins Jay Jacquin, Jamie Hadfield, and Joseph Weissglass as the Managing Directors at Configure Partners company's headquarters in Atlanta.

Doug Clarida brings over 25 years of direct lending and advisory experience at middle market credit platforms to the Configure team. Previously, Doug served as a Director with ING Capital where he oversaw sourcing cash flow and asset-based debt investments, underwriting transactions, and portfolio management. Before joining ING Capital, Doug occupied similar positions at GE Capital, Heller Financial and Banque Paribas.

"Doug is a seasoned professional with deep experience in placing capital and resolving capital structure challenges, the two key pillars of Configure's business. His diverse skills complement what we are building at Configure and we are very excited that he has joined the firm," said Jamie Hadfield, a Configure Managing Director.

About Configure Partners, LLC: Configure Partners is a preeminent credit-oriented middle market advisory boutique with offices in Atlanta and New York City. The firm provides investment banking and financial advisory services surrounding credit and creditor's rights, providing actionable advice and results-oriented execution. Configure's Debt Advisory practice designs bespoke financing solutions for borrowers to support leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, and dividend recaps, among other strategic objectives. The firm's Credit Resolutions practice is the trusted advisor to lenders and their borrowers when confronting business, liquidity, or capital structure challenges. In 2018, the firm executed transactions representing more than $1.4bn in value, including GST Autoleather, Cloyes Gear & Products, Welcov Healthcare, Masterwork Electronics, and German Pellets Texas as well as several other non-public transactions.

