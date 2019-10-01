Configure Partners Welcomes New Managing Director Vin Batra

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Configures Partners, LLC is pleased to announce and welcome Vin Batra as the company's newest Managing Director.

"I am proud to be leading Configure's efforts to expand the platform to New York. The firm has established an impressive list of clients and a differentiated approach to both financings and credit resolution that has resulted in superior outcomes," said Vin Batra.

"We're delighted to be adding Vin to the team," said Configure Managing Director Jamie Hadfield. "Beyond his 20+ years of experience advising clients through complex situations, Vin's mindset embodies the Configure culture - a relentless, no ego, team-oriented approach to always do the right thing and drive superior results," Hadfield added.

"The addition of Vin allows us to continue our momentum of recent wins against larger competitors while maintaining the senior-level attention that our clients deserve," added Configure Managing Director Joseph Weissglass.

Vin Batra has more than 25 years of investment banking and financial advisory experience across mergers and acquisitions, financings, and special situations. Prior to joining Configure Partners, Vin was a Managing Director at various investment banks including Duff & Phelps, Alvarez & Marsal and Deloitte Corporate Finance. Vin spent the early part of his career at Lehman Brothers and Arthur Andersen.

Vin received his M.B.A. from New York's University's Stern School of Business. He is a Certified Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder and a C.P.A.. Vin is also a FINRA General Securities Registered Representative (Series 7, 63 and 24).

Vin resides in New Jersey with his wife and two children.

About Configure Partners, LLC: Configure Partners is a preeminent credit-oriented middle market advisory boutique with offices in Atlanta and New York City. The firm provides investment banking and financial advisory services surrounding credit and creditor's rights, implementing actionable advice and results-oriented execution. Configure's Debt Advisory practice designs bespoke financing solutions for borrowers to support LBO, acquisitions, and dividend recaps, among other strategic objectives. The firm's Credit Solutions practice is the trusted advisor to lenders and their borrowers when confronting business, liquidity, or capital structure challenges. In 2018, the firm executed transactions representing more than $1.4bn in value, including GST Autoleather, Cloyes Gear & Products, Welcov Healthcare, Masterwork Electronics, and German Pellets Texas as well as several non-public transactions.

Configure Partners New York office

368 9th Ave

New York, NY 10001

https://configurepartners.com/

Karen Jones, PR Contact

Cell: 404-483-8226

kjones@configurepartners.com

SOURCE Configure Partners, LLC

