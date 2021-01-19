Configure, price and quote in minutes with new CPQ app

Create accurate quotes 10 times faster "Today the majority of quotes are created by inside sales teams who have to sift through a multitude of product catalogs, spreadsheets, portals, and often several communications with equipment manufacturers in order to determine product information and availability," says Praveen Sharma, co-founder and president of Veza 360 Inc. "This complex process can lead to project delays -- or even worse -- lost business. With the CPQ app, field sales teams can easily generate quotes for customers in minutes using built-in configurators."

How it works

CPQ runs on the Veza 360 platform, which supports a suite of applications designed to streamline information sharing between original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and channel partners. Complete product information including detailed descriptions, part number configurators, SKUs, pricing, lifecycle status, marketing collateral, and training materials are stored in the Veza 360 cloud, which then automatically publishes localized information to authorized channel partners. Field personnel can access the information and use it to configure products and create quotations in minutes on any mobile device.

CPQ surfaces different pricing guides based on industry, active promotions, and discount structures. The app also uses AI technology to recommend products for upsell and cross-sell opportunities and includes options for special pricing approvals. Sales reps can attach relevant documentation, such as product datasheets and marketing collateral, to the created proposals.

Bringing consumer experience to industrial clients

The app is designed to provide consumer experience to industrial clients, while also providing rich features that drive productivity and increase revenue opportunities. "Creating quotes in the Veza CPQ app is as easy as shopping on any consumer e-commerce website," says Hong T Sun, president of mPower Electronics, a company that employs the CPQ app. "This single source of truth for channel partners increases efficiency, shortens sales cycles, and enhances overall experience for our mutual customers."

The app is currently available in English language for both iOS and Android devices. Future versions are planned to support additional languages.

SOURCE Veza 360 Inc.

Related Links

https://www.veza360.com

