Confirm BioSciences Announces Appointments of Albert Berger as New Chief Executive Officer and Nikhil Nayak as Chief Operating Officer

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Confirm BioSciences, a leading developer of high-quality diagnostic testing and health and wellness solutions, today announced Albert "Albie" Berger has been selected as Confirm BioSciences' new chief executive officer. Berger succeeds founder Zeynep Ilgaz, who will assume the roles of chairwoman of the board of directors and chief advisor. To support this planned leadership transition and continued focus on multiple growth initiatives, Confirm BioSciences has elevated Nikhil Nayak, former chief commercial officer, to chief operating officer.

"On behalf of the company and our board of directors, we want to thank Zeynep for her immense contributions and tireless dedication to Confirm BioSciences over the past eleven years, and we look forward to her continued guidance as chairwoman of the board and chief advisor," said Tim Bubnack, Confirm BioSciences board member and managing partner at HCAP Partners. "We are pleased to welcome Albie into his new role and promote Nikhil, as their expertise and leadership will be invaluable in scaling the company's business."

Berger brings extensive experience in the screening and lab services industries, including multiple successes leading growth transformations of businesses and driving acquisitions on favorable terms. Berger's broad expertise spans the areas of business development, operational efficiencies, manufacturing, clinical laboratories and medical devices, and he has built strong foundations for several multi-million-dollar companies.

"Joining the Confirm BioSciences team at this pivotal time is exciting, and I am both thankful and eager for the opportunity to assume this new role and support the company's next phase of growth," said Berger. "Confirm BioSciences is comprised of exceptionally talented people, and I'm looking forward to leading the team in expanding our business, continuing to innovate and unlocking future opportunities."

"It has been a tremendous honor to serve as the CEO of Confirm BioSciences since founding the company, and I am incredibly proud of the accomplishments of our team to date," said Ilgaz. "We have made outstanding progress toward our goals, and the board and I are confident that Albie is the right person to carry this momentum forward. Given Albie's outstanding business acumen and track record in building and scaling successful companies, his addition to our team, coupled with Nikhil's strategic contributions as COO and legacy knowledge of our company, will enable Confirm BioSciences to navigate our future growth successfully."

About Albert Berger

Prior to joining Confirm BioSciences, Berger served as the vice president and general manager of Redwood Toxicology Laboratory, a division of Alere Toxicology until its acquisition by Abbott Laboratories in October 2017. Under Berger's leadership, Redwood grew to become one of the largest drug testing laboratories in the world. Prior, Berger served as the company's chief executive officer and president, where he played an instrumental role in leading its acquisition by Alere Inc. for $100 million in 2008. Berger received a Bachelor of Science in organizational communication from Arizona State University and obtained a Master of Business Administration from Saint Mary's College of California.

About Nikhil Nayak

Nayak has over two decades of healthcare experience in all aspects of global commercialization and operations, including corporate strategy, life-cycle product management, business development, global marketing and sales, finance, and general management. Prior to joining Confirm BioSciences, Nayak served as the chief marketing officer at Millennium Health, where he led the corporate strategy, product development, marketing and corporate communications functions. Prior, he held a variety of positions of increasing responsibility in sales, marketing and business development in his long tenure at Forest Laboratories (now Allergan), where he steered successful approvals and global launches of several blockbuster products. Nayak received his Bachelor of Science in biology from Washington University in St. Louis, and his Master of Business Administration from New York University.

About Confirm BioSciences

Confirm BioSciences is a pioneer in high-quality diagnostic testing and health and wellness solutions for both the corporate community and individual consumers. The company's product portfolio ranges from instant and lab-based testing solutions for drugs of abuse, including HairConfirm® (hair-based) and Drug Confirm® (urine-based), to HealthConfirm®, a line of tests that measure key hormones, vitamins, neurotransmitters and more, with all results delivered in user-friendly reports. As experts in the drug testing and health & wellness markets, Confirm BioSciences prides itself in supporting various organizations and projects that help individuals and families create drug-free, healthy and happy homes. Confirm BioSciences is headquartered in San Diego, California. For company information, visit http://www.confirmbiosciences.com.

