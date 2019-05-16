Confirm BioSciences is One of 'Inc.' Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2019

SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Confirm BioSciences, the leading developer of high-quality diagnostic testing and health and wellness solutions, has been named one of Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces for 2019. This is the second year in a row Inc. recognized Confirm BioSciences as a best place to work in the fast-growing private company sector.

Inc. magazine's list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement and stellar benefits. Collecting data on nearly 2,000 submissions, Inc. singled out Confirm BioSciences as one of its 346 finalists.

Each nominated company, including Confirm BioSciences, took part in an employee survey conducted by Omaha's Quantum Workplace on topics such as trust, management effectiveness, perks and confidence in the future. Inc. then gathered, analyzed, and audited the data, ranking employers using a composite score of survey results. The strongest engagement scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work and are leading the way in employee recognition, performance management, and diversity.

Confirm BioSciences stood out for its commitment to personal and professional growth, as well as its efforts in empowering and inspiring its team on all levels. For example, the company offers personal and career development programs, continued learning and mentoring, monthly fitness challenges and work/personal balance through flex time for kids, company-wide family events, quarterly rewards and recognition for great performance.

"It's such an honor to be recognized by Inc. as a 'Best Place to Work' in 2019," said Zeynep Ilgaz, President and CEO of Confirm Biosciences. "Since founding the company in 2008, we've grown over 2,000 percent and generate a yearly growth rate of over 30 percent – all made possible by our incredible, passionate team. We believe in investing in our people and fostering a culture that follows three guiding principles: passion, so employees come to work with the mission to make positive change; trust in leadership, the team, our customers and partners; and teamwork so we all work together to achieve something great."

To be considered for Inc.'s list, companies must have a minimum of 10 employees and be U.S.-based, privately held and independent—that is, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies.

While researching the finalists, Inc. and Quantum saw distinct themes across the winners:

99 percent provide health insurance—and some cover the cost. 49 percent allow employees to bring pets to work. 65 percent take employees to offsite retreats to relax and recharge. 16 percent offer paid sabbaticals to reward length of service.

"With today's tight labor market, building a great corporate culture is more important than ever," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief James Ledbetter. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from."

About Confirm BioSciences

Confirm BioSciences is a pioneer in high-quality diagnostic testing and health & wellness solutions for both the corporate community and individual consumers. Our product portfolio ranges from instant and lab-based testing solutions for drugs of abuse, including HairConfirm® (hair-based) and DrugConfirm® (urine-based), to HealthConfirm®, a line of testing solutions for health & wellness hormones and neurotransmitters, with all results delivered in user-friendly reports. As experts in the drug testing and health & wellness markets, Confirm BioSciences prides ourselves in supporting various organizations and projects that help families create a drug-free home. Confirm BioSciences is headquartered in San Diego, California. For company information, visit http://www.confirmbiosciences.com.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of Advertising Age's "A-List" in January 2015, and a National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012, Inc.has a monthly audience reach that's grown from two million in 2010 to more than 20 million today. For more information, visit Inc.com.

About Quantum

Quantum Workplace is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information,visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

