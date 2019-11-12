Confirm BioSciences Unveils HealthConfirm® At-Home Testing Kits, For a Healthier You

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Confirm BioSciences, a leading provider of comprehensive screening tools and solutions, today announced the availability of its new HealthConfirm® at-home testing kits, a powerful method for individuals seeking to better understand their health and achieve optimal wellness. The testing kits, designed to measure a range of specific health components ranging from hormones to stress levels, vitamin levels and more, empower women and men alike to be better informed and make improved decisions related to their health and wellness.

As an eligible healthcare spend, the precise, private and easy-to-use HealthConfirm kits may be purchased with HSA/FSA cards. Each kit comes with instructions for use, including how to properly collect the non-invasive saliva, dried urine or blood spot samples required for testing. After lab processing, results from each test are confidentially delivered to the user's personal account in days.

"Increasingly, people are taking their health and wellness more seriously, demanding innovative solutions that provide actionable information around factors that may influence their health. In response, our offerings give individuals access to these insights in easy-to-interpret results with physician support as needed," stated Nikhil Nayak, Chief Operating Officer of Confirm BioSciences. "HealthConfirm at-home testing kits allow people to take part in their wellness in a convenient, productive and meaningful way."

HealthConfirm Hormone Vitality kits measure levels of up to eight different hormones governing male and female wellness. Others measure specific factors such as stress hormones, Vitamin D levels, brain neurotransmitter balance and overall thyroid health. Each kit includes registration instructions and a prepaid return shipping label. Results from the CLIA-certified HealthConfirm lab are delivered via a secure online portal in an easy-to-understand format, along with educational and interpretive information.

Additional HealthConfirm testing kits will soon be available to assist in weight management and biometrics testing. Kits are also available on Amazon. For the latest information or to purchase HealthConfirm kits directly, visit www.myhealthconfirm.com.

Confirm BioSciences is a leading provider of high-quality, comprehensive screening tools and solutions across the full spectrum of health and wellness. With core competencies in testing drugs of abuse and broader health metrics, Confirm is dedicated to providing its customers with meaningful, actionable information. The company's product portfolio ranges from instant and lab-based testing solutions for drugs of abuse, including HairConfirm® and DrugConfirm®, to HealthConfirm®, a line of testing solutions for health and wellness, with results delivered in insightful user-friendly reports. As an industry authority, Confirm educates and empowers its customers, and supports initiatives that create drug-free and healthy homes, workplaces and communities. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California. For additional information, visit http://www.confirmbiosciences.com.

