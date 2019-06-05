Confirmation Continues Global Expansion in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Confirmation, the world's leading online platform to verify sensitive financial data, announced today that it has established a presence in Dubai, UAE, continuing the company's global expansion.

Confirmation is trusted by 1.5 million users, including auditors, bankers, lawyers, and creditors, in more than 170 countries to quickly and securely confirm financial data.

Dubai is Confirmation's second location in the Middle East, the other being in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Anders Jensen, who previously led Confirmation's London office, will direct the company's Middle East and North Africa growth initiative from Dubai.

"This is an exciting new chapter for Confirmation's international expansion, and I am excited to head this venture," said Jensen. "Middle Eastern countries are technologically savvy and looking for solutions that create greater customer satisfaction whilst providing efficiencies, security and fraud prevention. The UAE has become a regional finance and international business hub, a leading centre for innovation and the top choice for foreign companies with a Middle East footprint. Our expansion here is yet another example of how Confirmation is attentive to our clients' needs."

Dated methods for confirming financial data are still frequently used in the Middle East, but these traditional means of communication are inefficient and open the door to fraud. Confirmation's online platform is fast and secure, saving its customers time and money. Auditors receive responses quickly, often in just days or even hours. Confirmation's services exceed industry security standards, passing hundreds of security audits each year.

"Auditors and financial institutions need an efficient solution to process audit confirmations and to help combat fraud," said Dave Malone, President of Confirmation International. "Confirmation is that solution. We're changing the way audit confirmations are managed around the world, and we look forward to providing a local, personalised service in Dubai."

The Confirmation platform is available in eight languages, with Arabic planned as the next addition.

About Confirmation

Confirmation is the digital platform and global network trusted by audit firms, banks, law firms, and other businesses to quickly and securely verify financial data. Confirmation invented electronic confirmations nearly 20 years ago, reshaping the audit confirmation process. Today, Confirmation helps 1.5 million users in 170 countries confirm more than USD $1 trillion in financial data every year.

