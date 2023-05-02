Confirmed360 Acquires Granted to Expand Entertainment Offerings

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Experiential hospitality agency Confirmed360 has announced the acquisition of ticket and experiences marketplace, Granted. With this acquisition, Confirmed360 will expand its already impressive portfolio of sports and music verticals, cementing its position as a leading provider of enhanced fan experiences.

Confirmed360 CEO Matt Ampolsky commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Granted to the Confirmed360 family. This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our journey towards building a world-class entertainment ecosystem, and we are confident that this move will bring immense value to our clients."

As an early investor in Granted, Ampolsky quickly saw "unicorn" potential in creating a "StockX for tickets and experiences" by leveraging collaborations with global touring artists and professional sports teams. Confirmed360 clients are some of the biggest names in music and most recently the company has crossed over into sports as the "Official Experiences Partner" of the 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors. Demand has never been higher for live events and Granted has already worked with some of the biggest names in music including BTS, The Kid Laroi, Demi Lovato, Lil Wayne, Kane Brown as well as up and coming artists like Ava Max, Josh Levi.

"I am excited for Granted to continue to soar under the umbrella of Confirmed360, a reputable organization with a deep history of success," says Shayma Hesari, CEO & Co-Founder of Granted. With similar goals and efforts, the acquisition felt natural for the organization to reach its full potential."

With this acquisition, Confirmed360 will be able to offer its clients access to a broader range of premium experiences, including highly sought-after sports and music events through a robust digital platform. The company's focus on providing customized, white-glove service ensures that clients can expect a seamless and unforgettable experience.

"Our goal has always been to provide our clients with the most exceptional entertainment experiences, and this acquisition allows us to do just that," added Ampolsky. "We look forward to continuing our growth and success through strategic acquisitions and partnerships."

This acquisition comes at a time when Confirmed360 is experiencing tremendous growth, with a steady increase in demand for its services. The company's continued commitment to excellence has earned it a reputation as a leader in the space. With the acquisition of Granted, Confirmed360 is poised to expand its reach even further. The company's focus on delivering exceptional experiences and its dedication to providing personalized, high-touch service will continue to drive its success.

About Confirmed360

Confirmed360 is an experiential hospitality agency that specializes in creating highly coveted experiences with major artists on global concert tours and residencies and professional sports teams. With a focus on white-glove service, the company offers a wide range of premium experiences, including access to highly sought-after events and exclusive VIP packages. For more information, visit www.confirmed360.com

About Granted

Granted is on a mission to make every experience a memorable one. As a ticketing platform and VIP experience provider, Granted is dedicated to creating a deeper, more meaningful connection between artists and fans. In its first year, Granted has offered exclusive premium offerings across sports, music and entertainment verticals with incredible talent like Demi Lovato, BTS, The Kid LAROI, Zedd, Klay Thompson, Logan Paul, Saquon Barkley, and more. For more information, visit www.granted.co

SOURCE Granted