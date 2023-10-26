Confirmed360 announces new partnership with the Seattle Seahawks to become the team's Official Entertainment Concierge

News provided by

Confirmed360

26 Oct, 2023, 14:59 ET

SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Confirmed360 announced a new partnership with the Seattle Seahawks to become the team's Entertainment Concierge Partner. The multi-year partnership will extend through the 2025 season.

"We are continually looking at new ways to elevate our premium offerings for the 12s at Lumen Field, so we are excited to partner with Confirmed360 and leverage their industry expertise as we offer our fans some of the most exclusive experiences on gameday," said Lisa Young, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Seattle Seahawks.

As the team's Entertainment Concierge Partner, Confirmed360 will become the new presenting partner of the Seahawks Gameday Experience Program. This partnership offers Seahawks fans access to a world of elevated gameday opportunities, including pregame field passes, player introductions, and entry to postgame press conferences at every home game.

Confirmed360's commitment to enhancing the fan experience goes far beyond Lumen Field. Confirmed360 aims to increase the benefits of Seahawks Premium memberships for the team's Delta Sky360˚Club Season Ticket Holders and Suite Owners, by offering an exclusive service that grants them access to in-demand entertainment experiences throughout the world.

The Seahawks will also receive select invitations to an exclusive Confirmed360 membership program. This will offer members elevated benefits, such as early access to C360 Artist Exclusives for private concerts and VIP tour meet-and-greets. Additionally, members gain premium access to tentpole sporting events with the convenience of concierge bookings and custom itineraries, facilitated through the members-only digital app.

"Confirmed360 is proud to partner with the Seattle Seahawks, a prestigious NFL franchise with one of the most devoted fan bases in all of sports—the '12s.' We are excited to continue setting new standards in fan engagement as we expand our portfolio of sports partnerships in a relentless pursuit of meeting the demands of the fan of the future," said Matt Ampolsky, Founder & CEO of Confirmed360.

Confirmed360 continues to establish a distinct identity in the entertainment concierge world by specializing in unique, tailored experiences while streamlining the often complex booking process. For over a decade, Confirmed360 has created and delivered VIP programs for the biggest music superstars and continues to diversify into sports.

SOURCE Confirmed360

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.