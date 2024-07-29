CONFIRMED360 APPOINTS JEFF POIRIER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Confirmed360, a leading provider of premium live sports and music experiences, proudly announces the appointment of Jeff Poirier as Chief Operating Officer. Reporting to Confirmed360 CEO Matt Ampolsky, Poirier will oversee Confirmed360's sales, partnerships, product, marketing, and finance teams, driving continued growth and strategic expansion efforts both domestically and internationally. Confirmed360 boasts an impressive portfolio of official sports partnerships with the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Washington Wizards, and several F1 racing teams. Additionally, its music division has collaborated with major acts including BTS, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Usher, Demi Lovato, The Kid Laroi, and many others.

Confirmed360 Chief Operating Officer Jeff Poirier.

Jeff Poirier brings a wealth of experience to Confirmed360, having spent eight years at StubHub where he served as the GM of its $2B "Concerts & Theater" division and led the Canadian business. His strategic insights and leadership at StubHub significantly contributed to the company's success and expansion in the live entertainment sector.

Prior to his tenure at StubHub, Poirier gained valuable experience at Goldman Sachs and served honorably in the U.S. Navy. His diverse background and proven track record in business development and operational excellence make him a valuable addition to the Confirmed360 team.

"Jeff's extensive experience and exceptional leadership skills are invaluable assets to Confirmed360," said Matt Ampolsky, CEO of Confirmed360.

Jeff Poirier expressed his enthusiasm about joining Confirmed360, stating, "I am thrilled to be part of such an innovative and dynamic company. Confirmed360's commitment to delivering exceptional event experiences aligns perfectly with my professional values, and I look forward to contributing to the company's ongoing success and growth."

Confirmed360 remains dedicated to revolutionizing the event experience industry by providing exclusive access and tailored experiences to clients around the globe. The addition of Jeff Poirier to the executive team marks a significant step forward in achieving these goals.

About Jeff Poirier

About Confirmed360

Confirmed360 is a premium experience provider, offering VIP ticketing, hospitality, and curated experiences for fans and corporate clients across music, sports, and live entertainment events. Strategically positioned at the intersection of entertainment and hospitality, and leveraging a proprietary technology platform, Confirmed360 is laying the foundation for exponential growth. Confirmed360's concierge simplifies the complex process of live event booking by granting access to exclusive events and experiences with exceptional service. Through official partnerships with sports entities like the Los Angeles Rams, Golden State Warriors, Seattle Seahawks, Washington Wizards, and Phoenix Suns, as well as numerous major global touring artists, Confirmed360 gets you places no one else can.

