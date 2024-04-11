Confirmed360 To Become Official Partner Of Los Angeles Rams

Entertainment Concierge Confirmed360 Expands NFL Portfolio with New Team Partnership

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based Confirmed360 proudly announced today a new partnership with the Los Angeles Rams, providing exclusive customizable services, access, and experiences to the most coveted live entertainment events to the team and its fans.

As the only Entertainment Concierge company working with multiple professional sports organizations, Confirmed360 continues its rapid growth by becoming the Rams' first-ever Official Entertainment Concierge Partner.

The Official Entertainment Concierge of The Los Angeles Rams

Confirmed360 will help the Rams provide select guests with enhanced benefits with the launch of Golden Passport, an invite-only member benefits program offering access to artist exclusives, special events, meet and greet opportunities, a dedicated concierge, and gifts. Additionally, Golden Passport members will enjoy elevated access to tentpole sporting events, with custom itineraries facilitated through the members-only digital app.

In addition, the Rams and Confirmed360 will create unique VIP game day hospitality offerings at Rams home games.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the Los Angeles Rams! Having had the privilege of personally attending nearly every Rams home game since the opening of SoFi Stadium, and witnessing the team win a Championship on home turf, I've experienced firsthand the electric atmosphere and unparalleled fan experience that define this iconic venue," said Confirmed360 CEO Matt Ampolsky. "Joining forces with the Rams, a beacon of innovation and excellence in the NFL, is truly an honor and a dream come true. This partnership represents a significant milestone for Confirmed360, and together, we will create unforgettable moments and inspire greatness."

Confirmed360's roster of concierge experts are available around the clock. Their team goes beyond traditional concierge services by curating tailored entertainment experiences and simplifying the complexities of event booking.

"Confirmed360's commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences aligns perfectly with our approach to gamedays and beyond," said Los Angeles Rams Chief Commercial Officer Jennifer Prince. "We are in the business of making memories, and we are thrilled to team up with Confirmed360 to enhance experiences for our VIP guests and elevate key moments across our calendar for our fans."

Looking ahead, Confirmed360 and the Rams are gearing up to unveil exciting activations surrounding tentpole events, including the NFL Draft and NFL Schedule Release. Confirmed360 will be the presenting partner of the Rams' Schedule Release content, including presenting a dynamic schedule release contest called "Guess 3 Games" that launches today on www.therams.com/guess3 . Fans who enter the contest only need to answer three questions about the Rams upcoming schedule for a chance to win a pair of season tickets, a trip for two to an away game, and tickets to the home opener.

Confirmed360's recent trend of aligning with championship-caliber organizations and individuals shows no sign of slowing down, as evidenced by today's exciting announcement.

About Confirmed360:

As the top premium entertainment concierge service, Confirmed360 curates unforgettable customized sports, music, and live event experiences for its clients, solving the complex process of VIP event booking. Through official partnerships with the Los Angeles Rams, Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Seattle Seahawks, Washington Wizards, and more, Confirmed360 sets itself apart in the experience world and creates lasting memories. Confirmed360 also collaborates with the biggest names in music, such as Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and BTS. Through trusted relationships and partnerships with the world's biggest artists, teams, athletes, and entertainment organizations, Confirmed360 gets you places no one else can.

About the Los Angeles Rams:

The Los Angeles Rams—Los Angeles' original professional sports team and Super Bowl LVI Champions—stand as one of the oldest franchises in the National Football League. Since its founding in 1937, the team has garnered four World Championships and sent 30 of its members to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a professional sports team, the organization is committed to being a valuable civic partner and serving the greater Los Angeles area 365 days a year. The Rams play their home games at SoFi Stadium, which is located at Hollywood Park, a 298-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, California.

SOURCE Confirmed360