Confirming Global Quality and Distinction in Business Education

TAMPA, Fla., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AACSB International (AACSB) announces today that 38 business schools have extended their accreditation in business, three have extended their accreditation in accounting, and 18 have extended their accreditation in both business and accounting. Founded in 1916, AACSB is the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools, and the largest business education network connecting students, educators, and businesses worldwide.

For over a century, AACSB accreditation has been synonymous with the highest standards in business education and has been earned by only 5 percent of the world's schools offering business degrees at the bachelor level or higher. Today, 836 institutions across 55 countries and territories have earned AACSB accreditation. Further, 189 institutions hold supplemental AACSB accreditation for their accounting programs.



"AACSB congratulates each institution on their achievement," said Stephanie M. Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB. "Every AACSB-accredited school has demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curricula development, and student learning. The intense peer-review process exemplifies their commitment to quality business education."

Achieving accreditation is a process of rigorous internal focus, engagement with an AACSB-assigned mentor, and peer-reviewed evaluation. During this multi-year path, schools focus on developing and implementing a plan to align with AACSB's accreditation standards. These standards require excellence in areas relating to strategic management and innovation; student, faculty, and staff as active participants; learning and teaching; and academic and professional engagement.

To achieve accounting accreditation, an institution must first earn AACSB business accreditation. Then, in addition to developing and implementing a mission-driven plan to satisfy the business accreditation quality standards, accounting accreditation requires the satisfaction of a supplemental set of standards specific to the discipline and profession of accounting. Once accreditation is achieved, each institution participates in a five-year continuous improvement peer-review to maintain high quality and extend its accreditation.

As ratified by the AACSB International Board of Directors, the following schools have extended their accreditation in business and/or accounting:



Schools Extending Their Business Accreditation

Abilene Christian University (United States)

Augusta University (United States)

Barry University (United States)

Butler University (United States)

California State University, Long Beach (United States)

California State University, San Bernardino (United States)

Claremont Graduate University (United States)

Clarion University of Pennsylvania (United States)

Colorado State University-Pueblo (United States)

Columbus State University (United States)

Elon University (United States)

Fordham University (United States)

Georgetown University (United States)

Grenoble Ecole de Management (France)

HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management (Germany)

Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE) (Mexico)

Jacksonville State University (United States)

Le Moyne College (United States)

New York University (United States)

Saint Mary's University (Canada)

Stephen F. Austin State University (United States)

Texas Tech University (United States)

The Chinese University of Hong Kong (China)

The University of North Carolina at Asheville (United States)

Toulouse Business School (France)

Universitas Gadjah Mada (Indonesia)

University of Arkansas at Fort Smith (United States)

University of Birmingham (United Kingdom)

University of Detroit Mercy (United States)

University of Kansas (United States)

University of New Hampshire (United States)

University of South Dakota (United States)

University of South Florida St. Petersburg (United States)

University of the Pacific (United States)

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater (United States)

Vlerick Business School (Belgium)

Xavier University (United States)

Yeshiva University (United States)



Schools Extending Their Accounting Accreditation

Auburn University at Montgomery (United States)

University of Louisville (United States)

University of North Florida (United States)



Schools Extending Their Business and Accounting Accreditation

Arizona State University (United States)

Baylor University (United States)

John Carroll University (United States)

Northumbria University (United Kingdom)

Ohio University (United States)

Oklahoma State University (United States)

St. John's University (United States)

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi (United States)

United Arab Emirates University (United Arab Emirates)

University of Dayton (United States)

University of Florida (United States)

University of Nevada, Las Vegas (United States)

University of Nevada, Reno (United States)

University of Notre Dame (United States)

University of Southern Indiana (United States)

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (United States)

Washington State University (United States)

Wichita State University (United States)



For more detailed information about AACSB accreditation, please visit aacsb.edu/accreditation.

About AACSB International

As the world's largest business education alliance, AACSB International—The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) connects educators, students, and business to achieve a common goal: to create the next generation of great leaders. Synonymous with the highest standards of excellence since 1916, AACSB provides quality assurance, business education intelligence, and professional development services to almost 1,700 organizations, and over 800 accredited business schools worldwide. AACSB's mission is to foster engagement, accelerate innovation, and amplify impact in business education. The global organization has offices located in Tampa, Florida, USA; Amsterdam, the Netherlands; and Singapore. For more information, visit aacsb.edu.

