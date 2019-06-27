Confirming Global Quality and Distinction in Business Education

TAMPA, Fla., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AACSB International (AACSB) announces today that 40 business schools have extended their accreditation in business, two have extended their accreditation in accounting, and seven have extended their accreditation in both business and accounting. Founded in 1916, AACSB is the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools, and the largest business education network connecting students, educators, and businesses worldwide.

For over a century, AACSB accreditation has been synonymous with the highest standards in business education and has been earned by only 5 percent of the world's schools offering business degrees at the bachelor's level or higher. Today, 845 institutions across 56 countries and territories have earned AACSB accreditation. Further, 189 institutions hold supplemental AACSB accreditation for their accounting programs.

"AACSB congratulates each institution on their achievement," said Stephanie M. Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB. "Every AACSB-accredited school has demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curricula development, and student learning. The intense peer-review process exemplifies their commitment to quality business education."

Achieving accreditation is a process of rigorous internal focus, engagement with an AACSB-assigned mentor, and peer-reviewed evaluation. During this multiyear path, schools focus on developing and implementing a plan to align with AACSB's accreditation standards. These standards require excellence in areas relating to strategic management and innovation; student, faculty, and staff as active participants; learning and teaching; and academic and professional engagement.

To achieve accounting accreditation, an institution must first earn AACSB business accreditation. Then, in addition to developing and implementing a mission-driven plan to satisfy the business accreditation quality standards, accounting accreditation requires the satisfaction of a supplemental set of standards specific to the discipline and profession of accounting. Once accreditation is achieved, each institution participates in a five-year continuous improvement peer review to maintain high quality and extend its accreditation.

As ratified by the AACSB International Board of Directors, the following schools have extended their accreditation in business and/or accounting:

Schools Extending Their Business Accreditation

American University of Beirut (Lebanon)

Babson College (United States)

BI Norwegian Business School (Norway)

Bond University (Australia)

Boston College (United States)

Burgundy School of Business (France)

California State University, Bakersfield (United States)

California State University, Fresno (United States)

Chapman University (United States)

China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) (China)

Cornell University (United States)

Durham University (United Kingdom)

Ecole de Management de Normandie (France)

EDHEC Business School, Lille and Nice (France)

Excelia Group (France)

Florida Southern College (United States)

Frankfurt School of Finance & Management gGmbH (Germany)

Griffith University (Australia)

IMD (Switzerland)

INSEAD (France)

Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México (ITAM) (Mexico)

Menlo College (United States)

Monash University Malaysia (Malaysia)

National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (Taiwan)

Norfolk State University (United States)

Northeastern University (United States)

Rutgers-The State University of New Jersey-Newark/New Brunswick (United States)

St. Cloud State University (United States)

Tel Aviv University (Israel)

The Pennsylvania State University (United States)

The University of Sydney (Australia)

Thunderbird School of Global Management (United States)

Universidad Icesi (Colombia)

University of British Columbia (Canada)

University of Edinburgh (United Kingdom)

University of Manitoba (Canada)

University of Strathclyde (United Kingdom)

University of Virginia-Darden (United States)

UNSW Sydney (Australia)

Zagreb School of Economics and Management (Croatia)

Schools Extending Their Accounting Accreditation

Texas Tech University (United States)

University of South Alabama (United States)

Schools Extending Their Business and Accounting Accreditation

Old Dominion University (United States)

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (China)

The Ohio State University (United States)

The University of Iowa (United States)

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (United States)

University of San Diego (United States)

University of Southern California (United States)

About AACSB International

As the world's largest business education alliance, AACSB International—The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) connects educators, students, and business to achieve a common goal: to create the next generation of great leaders. Synonymous with the highest standards of excellence since 1916, AACSB provides quality assurance, business education intelligence, and professional development services to more than 1,700 organizations and over 800 accredited business schools worldwide. AACSB's mission is to foster engagement, accelerate innovation, and amplify impact in business education. The global organization has offices located in Tampa, Florida, USA; Amsterdam, the Netherlands; and Singapore. For more information, visit aacsb.edu.

