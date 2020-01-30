Confirming Global Quality and Distinction in Business Education

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AACSB International (AACSB) announces today that 48 business schools have extended their accreditation in business, one has extended its accreditation in accounting, and seven have extended their accreditation in both business and accounting. In addition, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has earned initial accreditation in accounting.

For more than a century, AACSB accreditation has been synonymous with the highest standards in business education and has been earned by only 5 percent of the world's schools offering business degrees at the bachelor's level or higher. Today, 862 institutions across 56 countries and territories have earned AACSB accreditation, while 189 institutions hold supplemental AACSB accreditation for their accounting programs.

"AACSB congratulates each institution on their achievement," said Stephanie M. Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB. "Every AACSB-accredited school has demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curricula development, and student learning. The intense peer-review process exemplifies their commitment to quality business education."

Achieving accreditation is a process of rigorous internal focus, engagement with an AACSB-assigned mentor, and peer-reviewed evaluation. During this multiyear path, schools focus on developing and implementing a plan to align with AACSB's accreditation standards. These standards require excellence in areas relating to strategic management and innovation; student, faculty, and staff as active participants; learning and teaching; and academic and professional engagement.

To achieve accounting accreditation, an institution must first earn AACSB business accreditation. Then, in addition to developing and implementing a mission-driven plan to satisfy the business accreditation quality standards, accounting accreditation requires the satisfaction of a supplemental set of standards specific to the discipline and profession of accounting. Once accreditation is achieved, each institution participates in a five-year continuous improvement peer-review to maintain high quality and extend its accreditation.

As ratified by the AACSB International Board of Directors, the following schools have extended their accreditation in business or accounting:

Schools Extending Their Business Accreditation

Asian Institute of Management (Philippines)

California State University, Northridge (United States)

Carnegie Mellon University (United States)

Christopher Newport University (United States)

Chulalongkorn University (Thailand)

City University of Hong Kong (China)

Clarkson University (United States)

Columbia University (United States)

Dalton State College (United States)

EMLYON Business School (France)

Ewha Womans University (South Korea)

Faculté des sciences de l'administration, Université Laval (Canada)

Fu Jen Catholic University (Taiwan)

Fudan University (China)

Fundação Getulio Vargas - São Paulo (Brazil)

Ithaca College (United States)

King Abdulaziz University (Saudi Arabia)

Korea University (South Korea)

Manhattan College (United States)

Mercer University-Macon and Atlanta Campuses (United States)

Midwestern State University (United States)

Montana State University-Billings (United States)

Montclair State University (United States)

National Central University (Taiwan)

National Sun Yat-sen University (Taiwan)

Qatar University (Qatar)

Seattle Pacific University (United States)

Seaver College, Pepperdine University (United States)

South Carolina State University (United States)

Southeastern Oklahoma State University (United States)

Southern Arkansas University (United States)

St. Bonaventure University (United States)

The University of Auckland (New Zealand)

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (United States)

University of Baltimore (United States)

University of Leeds (United Kingdom)

University of Ljubljana (Slovenia)

University of Maine (United States)

University of Massachusetts Lowell (United States)

University of Minnesota Duluth (United States)

University of New Haven (United States)

University of Southern Maine (United States)

University of Tennessee at Martin (United States)

University of Windsor (Canada)

University of Wisconsin Oshkosh (United States)

Washington and Lee University (United States)

William Paterson University (United States)

Youngstown State University (United States)

School Extending Its Accounting Accreditation

Suffolk University (United States)

Schools Extending Their Business and Accounting Accreditation

College of Charleston (United States)

Kennesaw State University (United States)

Portland State University (United States)

Quinnipiac University (United States)

Saint Joseph's University (United States)

University of Central Missouri (United States)

University of Houston-Clear Lake (United States)

About AACSB International

Established in 1916, AACSB International (AACSB) is the world's largest business education alliance, connecting educators, learners, and business to create the next generation of great leaders. With a presence in more than 100 countries and territories, AACSB fosters engagement, accelerates innovation, and amplifies impact in business education. Learn how AACSB is transforming business education for a better society at aacsb.edu.

SOURCE AACSB International

Related Links

http://www.aacsb.edu

