Confirming Global Quality and Distinction in Business Education
AACSB announces that 89 business schools have extended their global accreditation in business and/or accounting, and one business school has achieved initial accounting accreditation.
Feb 02, 2021, 09:00 ET
TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AACSB International (AACSB) announces today that 73 business schools have extended their accreditation in business,16 have extended their accreditation in both business and accounting, and one school has achieved initial accounting accreditation.
For more than a century, AACSB accreditation has been synonymous with the highest standards in business education. Today, a total of 882 institutions across 57 countries and territories have earned AACSB accreditation in business. Furthermore, 189 institutions maintain supplemental AACSB accreditation for their accounting programs.
"AACSB congratulates each institution on their achievement," said Stephanie M. Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB. "Every AACSB-accredited school has demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curricula development, and student learning. The intense peer-review process exemplifies their commitment to quality business education."
Achieving accreditation is a process of rigorous internal focus, engagement with an AACSB-assigned mentor, and peer-reviewed evaluation. During this multiyear path, schools focus on developing and implementing a plan to align with AACSB's accreditation standards. These standards require excellence in areas relating to strategic management and innovation; student, faculty, and staff as active participants; learning and teaching; and academic and professional engagement.
To achieve accounting accreditation, an institution must first earn AACSB business accreditation. Then, in addition to developing and implementing a mission-driven plan to satisfy the business accreditation quality standards, accounting accreditation requires the satisfaction of a supplemental set of standards specific to the discipline and profession of accounting. Once accreditation is achieved, each institution participates in a five-year continuous improvement peer review to maintain high quality and extend its accreditation.
As ratified by the AACSB International board of directors, the following schools have extended or achieved their accreditation in business or accounting:
School Achieving Initial Accounting Accreditation
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Schools Extending Their Business Accreditation
Abu Dhabi University
Arkansas Tech University
Audencia Business School
Berry College
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania
Canisius College
Central Washington University
Chung Yuan Christian University
City, University of London
Dalian University of Technology
Deakin University
Dublin City University
Elizabeth City State University
EM Strasbourg Business School
ESPAE-Graduate School of Management
Faculty of Business, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
Fort Lewis College
Goethe University Frankfurt
Gulf University for Science and Technology
Hanken School of Economics
Hong Kong Baptist University
Indiana University South Bend
Iona College
Iowa State University
Jönköping International Business School, Jönköping University
KEDGE Business School
Kuwait University
Lingnan (University) College, Sun Yat-sen University
Lingnan University
Michigan Technological University
Millsaps College
Nagoya University of Commerce and Business
National Chung Cheng University
National Taipei University
National Taiwan University
North Dakota State University
Northwestern State University of Louisiana
Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile
Queensland University of Technology
Ramapo College of New Jersey
Rockhurst University
RWTH Aachen University
Sasin School of Management, Chulalongkorn University
Shippensburg University
Simon Fraser University
Southeast Missouri State University
Southern Utah University
Susquehanna University
The Open University
The University of Hong Kong
The University of Waikato
U.S. Coast Guard Academy
University of Alberta
University of Amsterdam
University of Antwerp
University of California, Los Angeles
University of Canterbury
University of Evansville
University of Hawaii at Manoa
University of Malaya
University of Massachusetts Boston
University of North Alabama
University of Puerto Rico at Rio Piedras
University of Sarajevo
University of Science and Technology of China
University of Scranton
University of St. Thomas-Houston
University of St. Thomas-Minnesota
Washburn University
Wayne State University
Westfälische Wilhelms-Universität Münster
WU Vienna University of Economics and Business
Zurich University of Applied Sciences
Schools Extending Their Business and Accounting Accreditation
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Bradley University
DePaul University
East Tennessee State University
George Mason University
Nanyang Technological University
Nicholls State University
Pace University
Saint Louis University
University at Albany, State University of New York
University of Alaska Fairbanks
University of Houston
University of Louisiana at Lafayette
University of South Carolina
University of Washington
Western Illinois University
About AACSB International
Established in 1916, AACSB is the world's largest business education alliance, connecting educators, learners, and business to create the next generation of great leaders. With a presence in more than 100 countries and territories, AACSB fosters engagement, accelerates innovation, and amplifies impact in business education. Learn how AACSB is transforming business education for a better society at aacsb.edu.
