Confirming Global Quality and Distinction in Business Education

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AACSB International (AACSB) announces today that 73 business schools have extended their accreditation in business,16 have extended their accreditation in both business and accounting, and one school has achieved initial accounting accreditation.

For more than a century, AACSB accreditation has been synonymous with the highest standards in business education. Today, a total of 882 institutions across 57 countries and territories have earned AACSB accreditation in business. Furthermore, 189 institutions maintain supplemental AACSB accreditation for their accounting programs.

"AACSB congratulates each institution on their achievement," said Stephanie M. Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB. "Every AACSB-accredited school has demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curricula development, and student learning. The intense peer-review process exemplifies their commitment to quality business education."

Achieving accreditation is a process of rigorous internal focus, engagement with an AACSB-assigned mentor, and peer-reviewed evaluation. During this multiyear path, schools focus on developing and implementing a plan to align with AACSB's accreditation standards. These standards require excellence in areas relating to strategic management and innovation; student, faculty, and staff as active participants; learning and teaching; and academic and professional engagement.

To achieve accounting accreditation, an institution must first earn AACSB business accreditation. Then, in addition to developing and implementing a mission-driven plan to satisfy the business accreditation quality standards, accounting accreditation requires the satisfaction of a supplemental set of standards specific to the discipline and profession of accounting. Once accreditation is achieved, each institution participates in a five-year continuous improvement peer review to maintain high quality and extend its accreditation.

As ratified by the AACSB International board of directors, the following schools have extended or achieved their accreditation in business or accounting:

School Achieving Initial Accounting Accreditation

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Schools Extending Their Business Accreditation

Abu Dhabi University

Arkansas Tech University

Audencia Business School

Berry College

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania

Canisius College

Central Washington University

Chung Yuan Christian University

City, University of London

Dalian University of Technology

Deakin University

Dublin City University

Elizabeth City State University

EM Strasbourg Business School

ESPAE-Graduate School of Management

Faculty of Business, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Fort Lewis College

Goethe University Frankfurt

Gulf University for Science and Technology

Hanken School of Economics

Hong Kong Baptist University

Indiana University South Bend

Iona College

Iowa State University

Jönköping International Business School, Jönköping University

KEDGE Business School

Kuwait University

Lingnan (University) College, Sun Yat-sen University

Lingnan University

Michigan Technological University

Millsaps College

Nagoya University of Commerce and Business

National Chung Cheng University

National Taipei University

National Taiwan University

North Dakota State University

Northwestern State University of Louisiana

Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile

Queensland University of Technology

Ramapo College of New Jersey

Rockhurst University

RWTH Aachen University

Sasin School of Management, Chulalongkorn University

Shippensburg University

Simon Fraser University

Southeast Missouri State University

Southern Utah University

Susquehanna University

The Open University

The University of Hong Kong

The University of Waikato

U.S. Coast Guard Academy

University of Alberta

University of Amsterdam

University of Antwerp

University of California, Los Angeles

University of Canterbury

University of Evansville

University of Hawaii at Manoa

University of Malaya

University of Massachusetts Boston

University of North Alabama

University of Puerto Rico at Rio Piedras

University of Sarajevo

University of Science and Technology of China

University of Scranton

University of St. Thomas-Houston

University of St. Thomas-Minnesota

Washburn University

Wayne State University

Westfälische Wilhelms-Universität Münster

WU Vienna University of Economics and Business

Zurich University of Applied Sciences

Schools Extending Their Business and Accounting Accreditation

Binghamton University, State University of New York

Bradley University

DePaul University

East Tennessee State University

George Mason University

Nanyang Technological University

Nicholls State University

Pace University

Saint Louis University

University at Albany, State University of New York

University of Alaska Fairbanks

University of Houston

University of Louisiana at Lafayette

University of South Carolina

University of Washington

Western Illinois University

About AACSB International

Established in 1916, AACSB is the world's largest business education alliance, connecting educators, learners, and business to create the next generation of great leaders. With a presence in more than 100 countries and territories, AACSB fosters engagement, accelerates innovation, and amplifies impact in business education. Learn how AACSB is transforming business education for a better society at aacsb.edu.

