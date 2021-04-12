Confirming Global Quality and Distinction in Business Education

TAMPA, Fla., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AACSB International (AACSB) announces today that 36 business schools have extended their accreditation in business and 21 have extended their accreditation in both business and accounting.

For more than a century, AACSB accreditation has been synonymous with the highest standards in business education. Today, a total of 890 institutions across 58 countries and territories have earned AACSB accreditation in business. Furthermore, 189 institutions maintain supplemental AACSB accreditation for their accounting programs.

"AACSB congratulates each institution on their achievement," said Stephanie M. Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB. "Every AACSB-accredited school has demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curricula development, and student learning. The intense peer-review process exemplifies their commitment to quality business education."

Achieving accreditation is a process of rigorous internal focus, engagement with an AACSB-assigned mentor, and peer-reviewed evaluation. During this multiyear path, schools focus on developing and implementing a plan to align with AACSB's accreditation standards. These standards require excellence in areas relating to strategic management and innovation; student, faculty, and staff as active participants; learning and teaching; and academic and professional engagement.

To achieve accounting accreditation, an institution must first earn AACSB business accreditation. Then, in addition to developing and implementing a mission-driven plan to satisfy the business accreditation quality standards, accounting accreditation requires the satisfaction of a supplemental set of standards specific to the discipline and profession of accounting. Once accreditation is achieved, each institution participates in a five-year continuous improvement peer review to maintain high quality and extend its accreditation.

As ratified by the AACSB International board of directors, the following schools have extended or achieved their accreditation in business or accounting:

Schools Extending Their Business Accreditation

American University of Sharjah

Central Connecticut State University

College of Business and Economics, Qassim University

Emory University

ESADE

Frostburg State University

Grambling State University

HEC School of Management, Paris

Henley Business School, University of Reading

Indiana State University

Indiana University Kokomo

Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad

Jackson State University

Metropolitan State University of Denver

Minnesota State University Moorhead

Montpellier Business School

Northern Kentucky University

Prairie View A&M University

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Sogang University

Suffolk University

Syracuse University

The University of New Mexico

U.S. Air Force Academy

Universidad de los Andes

University of Alaska Anchorage

University of Central Arkansas

University of Cincinnati

University of Minnesota

University of Missouri-St. Louis

University of Nebraska at Kearney

University of San Francisco

University of Victoria

University of Wisconsin-Parkside

University of Wyoming

WHU-Otto Beisheim School of Management

Schools Extending Their Business and Accounting Accreditation

College of William and Mary

Eastern Illinois University

Loyola University Chicago

Loyola University Maryland

Michigan State University

Middle Tennessee State University

Morgan State University

Singapore Management University

Stetson University

The University of Memphis

The University of Texas at Arlington

The University of Texas at Austin

The University of Texas at El Paso

University at Buffalo, State University of New York

University of Colorado Denver

University of Massachusetts Amherst

University of Nebraska at Omaha

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

University of Oregon

University of Utah

Virginia Commonwealth University

About AACSB International

Established in 1916, AACSB is the world's largest business education alliance, connecting educators, learners, and business to create the next generation of great leaders. With a presence in more than 100 countries and territories, AACSB fosters engagement, accelerates innovation, and amplifies impact in business education. Learn how AACSB is transforming business education for a better society at aacsb.edu.

SOURCE AACSB International

Related Links

http://www.aacsb.edu

