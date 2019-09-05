Confirmit accelerates evolution and revolution in Market Research with new platform capabilities

LONDON and NEW YORK and OSLO, Norway, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Confirmit is giving Market Research organizations greater reporting, management and usability capabilities with the latest release of its comprehensive software platform, Confirmit Horizons.

Terry Lawlor, EVP Product Management at Confirmit, said: "Market Research businesses are constantly evolving and need evolutionary technology to support them in their day-to-day activities. Our agile development combined with continuous deployment ensures we're able to rapidly meet our customers' evolving needs for faster, deeper, more actionable insight."

"At the same time, changing market demands and ever-increasing disruption are driving greater need for a revolutionary approach to research," Lawlor continued. "That's why, in addition to our continual evolution of the Confirmit Horizons platform, we're also focusing on significant step-changes in the technologies, capabilities and solutions we offer."

A new introduction to Confirmit Horizons 2019 is free "Fieldwork Reporting," a highly visual, out-of-the box reporting capability. Free to use and available in one click from Confirmit's Survey Designer module, the report automates processes for simple and quick review and analysis of survey results.

Wale Omiyale, SVP Market Research at Confirmit explained: "Researchers in both agencies and corporates are under increasing time pressure and need faster access to top level survey results for projects in field. This new reporting capability makes it even easier for them to gain instant access to the key information they need to understand the progress and success of their survey projects."

Fieldwork Reporting is available immediately and includes key survey performance measures, key metrics, top line results, cross tabs, quota details and survey verbatims – all generated through one click.

Further enhancements delivered by Confirmit Horizons include a range of CATI improvements designed to make call handling and management easier. These include:

Break classification, allowing managers to more accurately monitor staff breaks for payroll and workload management

Enhanced filtering and quota balancing, for better workload sharing

More efficient internal and external call transfer for improved completion rates

Improved inbound call handling and IVR support, for greater efficiency

Confirmit has introduced support for its customers to more easily deliver survey respondent rewards. Through the strategic partnership with Virtual Incentives, a leading platform for delivering modern rewards, Confirmit enables real-time, automated reward delivery. The integrated offering is designed to attract respondents, increase response rates and eliminate the inefficiencies of manual rewards processes.

"We've seen growing consumer demand for immediate online reward delivery following the completion of surveys, and this integration follows through on that need," explained Jonathan Price, Chief Commercial Officer at Virtual Incentives. "As a bonus, automating this process is a great way to improve respondent satisfaction while also saving market research organizations valuable time."

Ann-Marie Raposo, Product Manager at Virtual Incentives, added: "The system is incredibly easy to use. Confirmit Horizons users simply add the Virtual Incentives Extension into a survey to allow respondents to receive their reward immediately via the survey thank you page or an email."

About Confirmit

Confirmit is the world's leading SaaS vendor for multi-channel Customer Experience, Employee Engagement, and Market Research solutions. The company has offices in Oslo (headquarters), Grimstad, London, Moscow, New York, San Francisco, Sydney, Vancouver, and Yaroslavl. Confirmit's software is also distributed through partner resellers in Madrid, Milan, Salvador, and Tokyo.



Confirmit powers Global 5000 companies and Market Research agencies worldwide with a wide range of software products for feedback / data collection, panel management, data processing, analysis, and reporting. Customers include Aurora, British Standards Institution, Cross-Tab, Dow Chemical, GfK, GlaxoSmithKline, GMO Research, KeepFactor, Nielsen, Research Now, RS Components, QRS, SSI, and Swisscom. Visit www.confirmit.com for more information.

About Virtual Incentives

Virtual Incentives is the first virtual rewards platform of its kind, powered by one simple, customizable solution. They've perfected their full-service platform and API technology so you can deliver digital gift cards instantly to anyone, at any time. You can choose from endless bulk reward options – including virtual Visa®, MasterCard® and global eGiftCards – to give employees, research respondents and customers exactly what they want, when they want it.

Virtual Incentives has quickly become one of the most trusted partners across the world. Their platform provides millions of rewards each year to industry-leading, global brands — including more than 40 Fortune 100 companies. Learn more at: https://www.virtualincentives.com

