Confirmit Announces 2018 ACE Award Winners

This year's program boasted a competitive applicant pool from a wide range of industries and countries around the world, including Australia, Ireland, Norway, Spain, the UK and the United States. This year, the awards included two new categories, B2B and Multi-Channel, introduced to highlight key areas of focus for Confirmit's clients.

Several of this year's winning companies have also been recognized with the prestigious Judges' Choice Award, which recognizes companies that exhibit exceptional results from their Customer Experience program. These results include:

A 49-point increase in Net Promoter Score® in 12 months

94 percent policy retention rate for an insurer

13 percent reduction in customer retention costs

$340,000 revenue increase.

The panel of judges were impressed by the range of submissions this year which demonstrated the scope of the programs that Confirmit's clients are running. Philadelphia Insurance have used the Voice of the Customer to implement dozens of company-wide process changes, targeted customer initiatives, and launched marketing campaigns that are driving real results. At the other end of the spectrum, the panel were keen to recognize the work of RBUP, whose submission covered their work in using feedback and research to improve the quality of mental health services in Norway. The judges felt this was a very different, but extremely inspiring and innovative, application of the technology.

Winning organizations include:

Voice of the Customer

Judges' Choice: Amadeus, Cognita, Erie Insurance, Telegraph Media Group

Winners: AIG Travel, ANSYS, Asurion, Authorize.net, Cybersource, Deltek, Empire Today, Grainger, NCR: DI University, NCR: Digital Insight Software Solutions, HMS, Infor, McKesson, Moore Medical, OpenText, Philadelphia Insurance Companies, PODS Enterprises LLC, Quest, Selective Insurance, Siemens Building Technologies, The Hanover Insurance Group, Virgin Money, Visma, Waters Corporation, Wyndham Vacation Resorts Asia Pacific

Judges' Choice: CSAA

Winners: Accenture, Cognita, ENGAGE with Moss Bros

Judges' Choice: Bupa Global, HMS

Winners: ANSYS, Kongsberg Digital, The Hanover Insurance Group, Virgin Money, Visma, Wyndham Vacation Resorts Asia Pacific

Judges' Choice: Philadelphia Insurance Companies, W5 with AIB Merchant Services

Winners: Amadeus, B2B International, Grainger, HMS, OpenText, Visma

Judges' Choice: RBUP

Winners: Amadeus, CSAA, HMS, Philadelphia Insurance Companies, Rockbridge Associates Inc., W5 with DEASP

Judges' Choice: Virgin Money

Winners: Cognita, Grainger, Erie Insurance, Wyndham Vacation Resorts Asia Pacific

"Increasingly, we are seeing the Voice of the Customer become more prioritized within companies and truly integrated within their business models," said Ken Østreng, President and CEO of Confirmit. "This year, the judges noted a significant increase in the number of companies who are able to demonstrate real business change as a result of their programs, making this the most competitive awards yet. Our clients' dedication to delivering positive customer experiences, changing business culture, and generating significant Return on Investment is highly encouraging, and we are thrilled to help them deliver those results."

For more information on the Confirmit ACE Awards, visit https://www.confirmit.com/Company/ACE-Awards/.

About the Confirmit ACE Awards

The ACE (Achievement in Customer Excellence) Awards program was established in 2005 to recognize outstanding achievement in customer excellence. Receiving a Confirmit ACE Award is a distinct honor that demonstrates both rigorous application of customer experience processes and outstanding performance as measured by those processes. All Confirmit customers are eligible for Confirmit ACE Awards for their company, business units, or segments of a business. To be eligible for a 2018 Confirmit ACE Award, organizations must have conducted one or more Voice of the Customer surveys between January 1 and December 31, 2017.

About Confirmit

Confirmit is the world's leading SaaS vendor for multi-channel Customer Experience, Employee Engagement, and Market Research solutions. The company has offices in Oslo (headquarters), Grimstad, London, Moscow, New York, San Francisco, Sydney, Vancouver, and Yaroslavl. Confirmit's software is also distributed through partner resellers in Madrid, Milan, Salvador, and Tokyo.



Confirmit powers Global 5000 companies and Market Research agencies worldwide with a wide range of software products for feedback / data collection, panel management, data processing, analysis, and reporting. Customers include Aurora, British Airways, British Standards Institution, Cross-Tab, Dow Chemical, GfK, GlaxoSmithKline, GMO Research, Nielsen, Research Now, RS Components, QRS, SSI, Sony Mobile Communications, and Swisscom. Visit www.confirmit.com for more information.



® *All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Net Promoter, Net Promoter Score, and NPS are trademarks of Satmetrix, Inc., Bain & Company, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.

