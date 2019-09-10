Confirmit Announces 2019 AIR Award Winners

NEW YORK and OSLO, Norway and LONDON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Confirmit today announced the winners of the 2019 AIR (Achievement in Insight and Research) Awards. The AIR Awards were created to recognize Confirmit customers who are driving the Market Research industry forward by demonstrating innovation and excellence to enhance business performance.

Ken Østreng, CEO at Confirmit, says of the program: "Great research is at the heart of business decision making. We are delighted to recognize the people and businesses whose dedication to innovation and insight are driving the Market Research industry forward. Congratulations to all our winners, we are proud to be part of your stories."

The AIR Awards program is broken into three categories:

AIR Agency: Rewards agencies who are providing exceptional guidance and value to clients, who are driving the future of the MR market by designing and implementing new approaches, or who are breaking new ground in the merging of Market Research, insight and Voice of the Customer.

Rewards agencies who are providing exceptional guidance and value to clients, who are driving the future of the MR market by designing and implementing new approaches, or who are breaking new ground in the merging of Market Research, insight and Voice of the Customer. AIR Project and Innovation: Recognizes individual projects undertaken for an end client that demonstrated exceptional application of methodology, true innovation or that yielded results that have had a significant impact on the client.

Recognizes individual projects undertaken for an end client that demonstrated exceptional application of methodology, true innovation or that yielded results that have had a significant impact on the client. AIR Professionals: Identifies MR professionals at any stage in their career who are having an impact not only on their business but on the industry as a whole, either by driving new thinking, taking new approaches, or harnessing new technologies.

Diego Casaravilla, CEO of Fine Research said: "Thank you to Confirmit for this wonderful recognition which is a great motivation for the FINE team to continue working towards excellence. We are particularly proud to be the first Latin American company to have won an AIR award. We are also very excited to be recognized as a Judges' Choice winner in the Project and Innovation category."

The winners are:

AIR Agency:

Judges' Choice Winners: Ecorys, Nepa

Winners: Enhance Research, Fine Research, Holden, InsightWorks, Nielsen, Owl Solutions, QRS, SNWare

Enhance Research, Fine Research, Holden, InsightWorks, Nielsen, Owl Solutions, QRS, SNWare AIR Project & Innovation

Judges' Choice Winners: Fine Research, HESA

Winners: B2B International, Delvinia, Holden, Illuminas, InsightWorks, Virtual Incentives, W5

B2B International, Delvinia, Holden, Illuminas, InsightWorks, Virtual Incentives, W5 AIR Professional

Judges Choice Winner : Lindsay Parry – Nepa

Winners: Bill Zuo – InsightWorks, Brian Li – Nielsen China

George Zdanowicz, CEO of Enhance Research said: "We're delighted to receive this AIR Award. It's a nice recognition of some of the great work the Enhance Research team are delivering for our fantastic clients."

Confirmit was delighted to have three highly regarded Market Research professionals as judges for the AIR Awards. The judges were Kristin Luck, Founder of ScaleHouse, Dangjaithawin Anantachai, Managing Director, INTAGE Thailand, and Vanessa Oshima, Founder and President of Heart Data Inc.

Kristin Luck of ScaleHouse commented: "It's an honor to collaborate with Confirmit on recognizing the research firms utilizing technology in truly innovative ways to create new industry solutions. The AIR Awards truly elevate and recognize the work of the best and the brightest the market research industry has to offer."

For more information about the 2019 Confirmit AIR Awards, visit https://www.confirmit.com/Company/Awards/AIR-Awards/.

About Confirmit

Confirmit is the world's leading SaaS vendor for multi-channel Customer Experience, Employee Engagement, and Market Research solutions. The company has offices in Oslo (headquarters), Grimstad, London, Moscow, New York, San Francisco, Sydney, Vancouver, and Yaroslavl. Confirmit's software is also distributed through partner resellers in Madrid, Milan, Salvador, and Tokyo.

Confirmit powers Global 5000 companies and Market Research agencies worldwide with a wide range of software products for feedback / data collection, panel management, data processing, analysis, and reporting. Customers include Aurora, British Standards Institution, Cross-Tab, Dow Chemical, GfK, GlaxoSmithKline, GMO Research, KeepFactor, Nielsen, Research Now, RS Components, QRS, SSI, and Swisscom. Visit www.confirmit.com for more information.

