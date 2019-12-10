Confirmit announces AI-driven digital experience solutions

NEW YORK and LONDON and OSLO, Norway, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Confirmit has announced a tranche of new features to its Confirmit Horizons platform. Together, they provide a seamless digital experience that delivers richer insights from Customer Experience and research programs. The latest innovations simplify the challenges of understanding and acting on digital feedback.

The major developments include: new partnerships with Brandwatch and Tealium, a new Digital Feedback module for easily configuring web and app intercepts, and enhanced, AI-driven text analytics. This combination enables businesses to intelligently analyze and act on digital feedback across key digital channels of social, app and online.

Terry Lawlor, EVP Product Management at Confirmit explains: "Digital now permeates the entire feedback ecosystem, and businesses need to be able to capture, analyze and act on more data than ever before. Our latest innovations enable users to capture feedback from a huge range of sources – structured and unstructured – and map them using Confirmit SmartHub. By using deep learning AI techniques, we are now able to provide more advanced decision and action support than ever before."

The latest additions to the platform include:

Mobile App SDK: Allows businesses to embed feedback collection into their existing mobile apps. This provides a completely seamless look and feel and allows easy configuration of when app intercepts are triggered. This means that users are in complete control over how surveys within the app look and behave.

Allows businesses to embed feedback collection into their existing mobile apps. This provides a completely seamless look and feel and allows easy configuration of when app intercepts are triggered. This means that users are in complete control over how surveys within the app look and behave. Digital Feedback: CX teams and researchers can capture web-based insights and leverage the power of tag management systems such as Tealium without the involvement of web development teams. This provides greater flexibility and efficiency in improving the web user experience, using branded and engaging digital data collection techniques.

CX teams and researchers can capture web-based insights and leverage the power of tag management systems such as Tealium without the involvement of web development teams. This provides greater flexibility and efficiency in improving the web user experience, using branded and engaging digital data collection techniques. Concept Miner: Concept Miner now supports human-guided AI to uncover new topics so that text analytics is not limited to pre-defined category models. Companies are able to apply human intelligence combined with AI to continually learn, with an automated eye on what's changing in their world.

Concept Miner now supports human-guided AI to uncover new topics so that text analytics is not limited to pre-defined category models. Companies are able to apply human intelligence combined with AI to continually learn, with an automated eye on what's changing in their world. Social Listening: The new partnership with Brandwatch enables businesses to import brand mentions from millions of data sources into Confirmit Horizons for AI-driven analysis using the power of Confirmit Genius and Concept Miner.

The new partnership with Brandwatch enables businesses to import brand mentions from millions of data sources into Confirmit Horizons for AI-driven analysis using the power of Confirmit Genius and Concept Miner. Social Reviews: Confirmit Horizons now offers the ability to capture and analyze social reviews from all the most common review sites, with the option to configure new review sites as needed.

Lawlor summarizes: "For many insights and CX teams, agility and control are critical to driving success. These new innovations use advanced AI techniques to simplify the capture and analysis of all forms of digital feedback, freeing them up to make better, data-augmented decisions, supported by their human experiences and intuition."

About Confirmit:

Confirmit is the world's leading SaaS vendor for multi-channel Customer Experience, Employee Engagement, and Market Research solutions. The company has offices in Oslo (headquarters), Grimstad, London, Moscow, New York, San Francisco, Sydney, Vancouver, and Yaroslavl. Confirmit's software is also distributed through partner resellers in Madrid, Milan, and Tokyo.

Confirmit powers Global 5000 companies and Market Research agencies worldwide with a wide range of software products for feedback / data collection, panel management, data processing, analysis, and reporting. Customers include Aurora, British Standards Institution, Cross-Tab, Dow Chemical, GfK, GlaxoSmithKline, GMO Research, Nielsen, RS Components, QRS, and Swisscom. Visit www.confirmit.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Sara Beth Fahey

Matter Communications

confirmit@matternow.com

SOURCE Confirmit

Related Links

http://www.confirmit.com

