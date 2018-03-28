Confirmit Hits Record for New Customers in 2017, Continues Momentum into 2018

Ken Østreng, President and CEO said, "2017 was a strong new business year for Confirmit, and most importantly has put us in an excellent position for an exceptional 2018. I'm particularly pleased that we achieved double-digit growth in the dynamic Asia-Pacific market. It's also gratifying to note that scores of clients signed multi-year contracts to secure Confirmit as a long-term partner. We rounded out the year with the company's largest sales quarter in our history for Q4 which is a real testament to our continued innovation."

Technology Milestones

In 2017, the company launched Confirmit Survey Designer, an intuitive survey creation tool that removes the complexity of advanced survey generation and enables questionnaires to be created in half the time of competing solutions. Confirmit also released Version 23 of award-winning Confirmit Horizons. With Version 23 of Confirmit Horizons, the company offered new machine-learning powered text analytics in Confirmit Genius, and powerful new features in Confirmit SmartHub. Some impressive figures regarding Confirmit Horizons include:

Over 1,500,000,000 surveys have been completed on the platform since 2010

25,000,000 text fields were processed through Confirmit Genius in 2017

More than 10,000,000 CAPI (face to face) interviews were completed on the Horizons platform during the year

Confirmit Go, an app for business users who need easy, on-the-go access to case management using Confirmit Action Management, was released in tandem with Version 23 of Confirmit Horizons. Alongside these new innovations Confirmit's software has been successfully audited for SOC2 compliance, and it is prepared for the upcoming General Data Protection Directive (GDPR).

"We have worked closely with Confirmit on our CX program for several years and the results have been significant both in terms of Net Promoter Score® and overall impact on the business," explains Linette Myland, Manager, Customer Excellence at Siemens Corporation. "We've been able to take advantage of many of Confirmit's constantly-evolving capabilities, including text analytics, and our partnership with the team at Confirmit is critical to the work we do to ensure Siemens offers an excellent and consistent customer experience in every phase of the customer journey."

Recognition and Industry Presence

Confirmit continued to celebrate excellence in its key industries in 2017 with the 12th annual Confirmit ACE Awards which recognize businesses committed to enhancing the customer experience. Winners of the 2017 ACE Awards included, AIG, Bupa, Erie Insurance, Grant Thornton, Moore Medical, Philadelphia Insurance Companies, Siemens Building Technologies and Ulta.

During 2017, Confirmit was cited as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Feedback Management Platforms, Q2 2017.

In addition, and validating its position as an industry leader in CRM and Customer Experience, Confirmit earned several notable awards in 2017 including:

"2017 CRM Excellence Award" by TMC's CUSTOMER Magazine for Confirmit Horizons for the eighth consecutive year

"2017 CX Impact Outstanding Provider Award"

"2017 Product of the Year" from CUSTOMER Magazine

"Service Leader: Enterprise Feedback Management" by CRM Magazine Service Leaders

"50 Most Innovative Companies in Market Research Q1-Q2 2017" by Greenbook GRIT Report

Finalist in the Voice of the Customer (VoC) Innovation category of the UK National Innovation Awards 2017

CUSTOMER 2017 Contact Center Technology Award

TMCNet 2017 Tech Culture Award

Confirmit also achieved AAA rating from Dun and Bradstreet for the ninth consecutive year

