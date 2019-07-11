Confirmit Honored with 2019 CUSTOMER Magazine Product of the Year Award

NEW YORK and LONDON and OSLO, Norway, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Confirmit announced today that TMC has named Confirmit Horizons™ as a 2019 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award winner.

Confirmit Horizons provides organizations with solutions that support the end-to-end management of Customer Experience, Voice of the Employee and Market Research, so teams can uncover richer insights, make smarter decisions and drive better business outcomes. Confirmit continues to develop solutions that support sophisticated global feedback and research programs, focusing on intelligence-driven innovations like AI and machine learning techniques that support ease of use and productivity.

"Confirmit is dedicated to providing clients with world-class solutions that make it easier for business leaders to make intelligent, insight-driven decisions that drive impactful outcomes," said Michael Wooh, CMO, Confirmit. "We understand that CX teams are challenged to demonstrate clear business results in their programs, and we work closely with clients to build solutions that make it easier for CX practitioners to deliver value quickly and effectively. We are pleased to see continued recognition from TMC and the larger CX industry for our efforts to consistently advance and improve our solutions so clients can achieve greater overall business success."

The CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award recognizes the most innovative customer experience technology solutions that are advancing the call center, CRM and teleservices industries one solution at a time. The awards highlight companies that are dedicated to delivering quality products that drive ROI for the companies that use them and enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers.

"On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor Confirmit with a 2019 Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "The company's Horizons solution has proven deserving of this elite status, and I look forward to continued innovation from Confirmit in 2019 and beyond."

About Confirmit

Confirmit is the world's leading SaaS vendor for multi-channel Customer Experience, Employee Engagement, and Market Research solutions. The company has offices in Oslo (headquarters), Grimstad, London, Moscow, New York, San Francisco, Sydney, Vancouver, and Yaroslavl. Confirmit's software is also distributed through partner resellers in Madrid, Milan, Salvador, and Tokyo.



Confirmit powers Global 5000 companies and Market Research agencies worldwide with a wide range of software products for feedback / data collection, panel management, data processing, analysis, and reporting. Customers include Aurora, British Standards Institution, Cross-Tab, Dow Chemical, GfK, GlaxoSmithKline, GMO Research, Nielsen, RS Components, QRS, and Swisscom. Visit www.confirmit.com for more information.

TMC's CUSTOMER Magazine

Since 1982, CUSTOMER magazine (formerly Customer Interaction Solutions) has been the voice of the call/contact center, CRM and teleservices industries. CUSTOMER has helped the industry germinate, grow, mature and prosper, and has served as the leading publication in helping these industries that have had such a positive impact on the world economy to continue to thrive. Through a combination of outstanding and cutting-edge original editorial, industry voices, in-depth lab reviews and the recognition of the innovative leaders in management and technology through our highly valued awards, CUSTOMER includes news and insights on the latest developments in agent training, analytics, ERP, IVR, social CRM solutions, mobile apps, workforce management and more. Please visit http://customer.tmcnet.com for more information.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

