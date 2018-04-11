Confirmit Launches Employee Pulse Solution

In a study by Deloitte of over 10,000 HR and business leaders across 140 countries, 90 percent of respondents indicated that traditional employee engagement strategies are no longer sufficient.1 Confirmit Employee Pulse enables businesses to build a clear picture of employees' experiences and the impact on the organization, and create surveys to enable managers to get feedback on-demand.

Terry Lawlor, EVP Product Management at Confirmit said: "Today's workforce now expects dynamic, agile interactions. Confirmit Employee Pulse has been able to empower people across the business to easily seek feedback in ways that are meaningful to their work area, but within a clearly-defined governance framework that ensures high-quality data and insights."

Confirmit Employee Pulse features four key elements to empower local and global teams to gather insights that will improve the health of their organization:

Hierarchy Management and HRIS Integration: Teams can collaborate to accurately map the structure of their company, within the context of an integrated HRIS.

Teams can collaborate to accurately map the structure of their company, within the context of an integrated HRIS. Mobile-friendly: Businesses can reach every employee on a mobile device with a flawless mobile experience, while business users can access mobile reporting at any time.

Businesses can reach every employee on a mobile device with a flawless mobile experience, while business users can access mobile reporting at any time. Insights from Unstructured Feedback: Confirmit Genius Text Analytics uses deep-learning techniques to draw smarter insights from all the employee comments within surveys.

Confirmit Genius Text Analytics uses deep-learning techniques to draw smarter insights from all the employee comments within surveys. Reporting and Analytics: Data can be combined from multiple sources to deliver live, customized dashboards to managers around the world.

Lawlor concluded: "This flexible, team-centric approach to employee feedback is designed to help businesses to build cultures that thrive on feedback. The ability to create quick, but methodologically sound, surveys using a library of high-quality content is key to empowering employees across the company."

Terry Lawlor and E.J. Sieracki, Senior Director, Voice of the Employee will present the new solution in a webinar, "Rethinking Employee Engagement: Why Taking Your Pulse Matters" on Thursday, April 12, at 11 a.m. EDT.

About Confirmit

Confirmit is the world's leading SaaS vendor for multi-channel Customer Experience, Employee Engagement, and Market Research solutions. The company has offices in Oslo (headquarters), Grimstad, London, Moscow, New York, San Francisco, Sydney, Vancouver, and Yaroslavl. Confirmit's software is also distributed through partner resellers in Madrid, Milan, Salvador, and Tokyo.



Confirmit powers Global 5000 companies and Market Research agencies worldwide with a wide range of software products for feedback / data collection, panel management, data processing, analysis, and reporting. Customers include Aurora, British Airways, British Standards Institution, Cross-Tab, Dow Chemical, GfK, GlaxoSmithKline, GMO Research, Nielsen, Research Now, RS Components, QRS, SSI, Sony Mobile Communications, and Swisscom. Visit www.confirmit.com for more information.

1 Source: As provided in Engagement: Pop the Question, Bersin by Deloitte, Deloitte Consulting LLP / Robin Erickson, IMPACT 2016: 2016 Deloitte Global Human Capital Trends Data, Deloitte Consulting LLP

Media Contact: Sarah Beth Fahey, 401-351-9507, sfahey@matternow.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/confirmit-launches-employee-pulse-solution-300627573.html

SOURCE Confirmit

Related Links

http://www.confirmit.com

