Confirmit Named A Leader in the Omdia Market Radar Report on Experience Management Platforms

NEW YORK and OSLO, Norway and LONDON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Confirmit has been named a Leader in the Omdia Market Radar Report on AI-enabled Experience Management Platforms. The market radar report provides a comparative analysis of nine leading enterprise experience management platforms (EXMs), their evolution from enterprise feedback management systems into EXMs through advanced AI, and how to use them to improve the customer experience.

Omdia found that Confirmit has an extensive expertise and experience in global Voice of Customer (VoC) and Voice of Employee (VoE) programs, underpinned by its Confirmit Horizons platform. The company's technology-driven approach to the analysis of unstructured data – and its impressive client list – make the company a true leader in the market. Confirmit's recent merger with Dapresy brings together advanced visualization capabilities that will only continue to bolster its technology portfolio.

"We are continuously working to support and simplify our clients' very complex business needs through our technology and expert consulting capabilities," said Kyle Ferguson, CEO at Confirmit. "We are thrilled to be named a Leader by Omdia in this ever-evolving industry and look forward to continuing to help our customers collect richer insights for smarter analysis and faster action – driving more success for the business all around."

When evaluating Confirmit, Omdia's analysts noted the following findings:

Confirmit delivers business impact by using data to support decisions and trigger action to improve the customer and employee experience.

Confirmit Horizons is highly configurable and integrates with a wide range of data sources, including other Market Research platforms.

Confirmit's flexible services and multidisciplinary experts respond to the client's maturity level and allows self-service or close client partnerships.

"With 24 years of heritage, Confirmit has a wealth of best practice frameworks and guidance and is focused on delivering a return on investment," said Jeremy Cox, Principal Analyst, Customer Engagement Strategies & Platforms at Omdia. "The merger with Dapresy will bring advanced visualizations to meet the requirements of clients with higher levels of maturity that will continue to serve its clients often operating in multiple countries and regions of the world."

The report "Omdia Market Radar: AI-enabled Experience Management Platforms" is available now.

About Confirmit

Confirmit's solutions are built by insights professionals, for insights professionals. Market Research, customer experience and employee engagement experts around the world rely on our solutions to turn insight into stories that fuel action. The heart of our business is the people behind our technology, and we work as a partner to deliver the flexibility and power you need to understand and manage experiences, emotions, and behaviors so you're always one step ahead.

To find out more about us, visit www.confirmit.com

Media Contact:

Sara Beth Fahey

Matter Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Confirmit

Related Links

http://www.confirmit.com

