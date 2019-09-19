Confirmit Named Quirk's Market Research Supplier Award Finalist

NEW YORK and LONDON and OSLO, Norway, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quirk's has named Confirmit a finalist for the Market Research (MR) Supplier Award, part of the larger Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards. The MR Supplier Award recognizes marketing research and insight firms making outstanding contributions to the success of brands, and consistently exhibiting a collaborative business relationship with clients.

To help businesses make better decisions, Confirmit (via Confirmit Horizons) brings together a wide range of data sources: feedback from customers, employees and partners, as well as operational data, such as CRM and financial inputs, and behavioral information. Integrating and mapping these sources means that Confirmit provides companies with the ability to make data-driven decisions.

Another key innovation to support this process is the introduction of Confirmit Concept Miner, a tool that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced machine learning techniques to ensure quick and easy understanding of key insights that may be hidden within textual data. With this tool, companies are able to continually learn, with an automated eye on what's changing in their world.

"Our aim is to provide research clients with an intelligent and smart mechanism to obtain deeper insight into data and add true value to end clients in a consistent and efficient way," said Wale Omiyale, SVP Market Research, Confirmit. "We recognize that AI does not have all the answers, so providing the space for human beings to guide and direct our technology is an important part of generating understanding into the data interpretation process."

Confirmit works with MR clients including Delvinia, Nepa, B2B International, and Culturati to deliver unique solutions that address key markets and challenges. For example, has been a strategic supplier to Nepa as they have pioneered the integration of consumer research and data science in their Nepa Consumer Science Platform.

"Nepa has used Confirmit technology for over a decade and we have enjoyed their great customer service and collaboration at all stages of our growth," explains Sean Dunn, CMO at Nepa. "Our partnership is formed on a trust in the data collected through the Confirmit Horizons platform. As we continue to grow our business in new directions, we have confidence that Confirmit will continue to innovate in ways that enable and support our growth."

"We're honored to be named a finalist by Quirk's," said Michael Wooh, Chief Marketing Officer, Confirmit. "This designation reflects our commitment to the MR industry, which we've been supporting for over two decades, and continue to do so with a partnership approach. We offer end-to-end research solutions, from multi-channel data collection, to AI-driven analytics and automated reporting that enables MR businesses to focus on what matters – their clients."

The Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, powered by Quirk's Media, recognize the researchers, vendors and products and services that are adding value and impact to marketing research. Finalists are selected by a panel of judges made up of a combination of end-client researchers, supplier partners and Quirk's editorial staff.

"Quirk's is so excited to launch The Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards," said Steve Quirk, President and Publisher, Quirk's Media. "It was our goal to introduce an independent awards program, judged by insights professionals, aimed at elevating the great work that researchers are doing, both in the U.S. and around the world. We feel it is important to give the best in the business a place to be celebrated and recognized by the industry."

Winners will be announced at the Quirk's Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards Gala on Monday, November 18 at the Edison Ballroom in New York City. For more information about The Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards visit quirksawards.com.

