Confirmit Names Noel Hamill as New CMO

Hamill said: "I am delighted to be joining Confirmit at such a pivotal moment in its evolution. The planned merger with FocusVision will create a world class partner for research and insights professionals, and I am looking forward to helping to drive that vision forward. I am passionate about leading marketing teams through periods of change and high growth, and I'm excited about taking that journey with this team."

Hamill joins the business from Prevayl, a health tech company, where he led the marketing operation through its start up phase. Prior to that he was CMO at Ladbrokes Coral where he was responsible for brand development and strategy, social media, Voice of the Customer, CRM, PR and events.

Kyle Ferguson, CEO at Confirmit said: "We are thrilled to welcome Noel to the team at this incredibly exciting time for our business. His proven expertise and experience will help us to define our position in the market, identify new opportunities to better serve our customers, and ensure that we are able to help researchers turn insights into stories that fuel action. Ultimately, he will help us drive global business growth."

The merger between Confirmit and FocusVision is conditioned on receipt of regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

