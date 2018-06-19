Confirmit Partners with Imperium to Increase Accuracy and Confidence in Feedback Data

Imperium's technology used with Confirmit's solutions will enable companies to improve survey response rates, prevent automated participants or bots from completing surveys, and reduce the effort spent on data cleaning. Additionally, the technology increases data quality by determining a unique device fingerprint for each participant, thereby avoiding duplicate responses when using multiple sample sources, and protecting against fraudulent participants.

"The quality of online feedback data is a major concern for Market Research and Customer Experience program managers who rely on such data to make critical business decisions," Marshall Harrison, CEO, Imperium. "We want survey data to be as accurate as possible, and our technology will help Confirmit customers prevent duplicate survey entries and fraudulent participants giving dubious response data."

Imperium's technology, RelevantID, analyzes several characteristics from a participant's device and runs them through proprietary algorithms to calculate a unique device fingerprint. RelevantID will flag each time a participant starts a survey, so it is able to detect if multiple e-mail accounts are being used to take surveys from a single computer. In real time, RelevantID also identifies geographic location of the user considering multiple pieces of information (country, state, postal code, and IP address) and returns a fraud profile score that the company can use to decide whether to include or exclude them from the survey.

"Survey results can be significantly affected by a small percentage of duplicate or fraudulent respondents," said Terry Lawlor, Executive Vice President for Product Management, Confirmit. "Our partnership with Imperium addresses the need for organizations to maximize data quality and protect against fraud. We have made it easier for our customers to implement RelevantID and to see the positive effect that Imperium's technology can have on their feedback data."

About Confirmit

Confirmit is the world's leading SaaS vendor for multi-channel Customer Experience, Employee Engagement, and Market Research solutions. The company has offices in Oslo (headquarters), Grimstad, London, Moscow, New York, San Francisco, Sydney, Vancouver, and Yaroslavl. Confirmit's software is also distributed through partner resellers in Madrid, Milan, Salvador, and Tokyo.

Confirmit powers Global 5000 companies and Market Research agencies worldwide with a wide range of software products for feedback / data collection, panel management, data processing, analysis, and reporting. Customers include Aurora, British Airways, British Standards Institution, Copart, Cross-Tab, Dow Chemical, GfK, GlaxoSmithKline, GMO Research, KeepFactor, Morehead Associates, Nielsen, Research Now, RS Components, QRS, SSI, Sony Mobile Communications, and Swisscom. Visit www.confirmit.com for more information.

About Imperium

Imperium is the leading provider of data quality, and anti-fraud solutions for the marketing research industry and beyond. For more than ten years, some of the most respected global companies have come to rely on our industry-leading suite of technological services, designed to verify self-reported personal information and restrict fraudulent online activities. Imperium services include RelevantID®, Verity®, Verity Append™, Verity Challenge™, Verity SSN™, Real Answer®, Capture®, Address Correction™ and ChildGuardOnline™. For more information please visit www.imperium.com.

