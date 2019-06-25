Confirmit Receives Customer Experience Innovation Award

NEW YORK, LONDON and OSLO, Norway, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Confirmit announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Confirmit B2B Account Health solution as a Customer Experience Innovation Award winner.

Confirmit B2B Account Health solution empowers teams to understand the accounts' status and manage revenue risk collaboratively with an easy, streamlined user interface. With Account Health, companies receive richer insights to proactively identify and address the customer issues that have the biggest impact on the business goals, driving organization-wide engagement in the CX program.

"We know that revenue is a top priority for all companies, but challenges like customer churn, service reductions and stalling customer acquisition can stand in the way of growth," said Michael Wooh, CMO, Confirmit. "To help business leaders mitigate risk, we developed a highly configurable solution to deliver rich insights to the right people at the right time so teams can make smarter business decisions and drive better business outcomes. We are honored to be recognized by TMC and the CX industry for our commitment to delivering innovative results."

The Customer Experience Innovation Award recognizes best-in-class companies setting the standard in delivering exceptional customer experiences over all channels. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies, and each recipient is a verifiable leader in the industry.

"On behalf of TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, we are pleased to honor Confirmit with a Customer Experience Innovation Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Confirmit B2B Account Health solution has proven to deliver a world-class customer experience to improve customer relationships, and we look forward to seeing their continued innovation driving success for Confirmit and their clients."

About Confirmit

Confirmit is the world's leading SaaS vendor for multi-channel Customer Experience, Employee Engagement, and Market Research solutions. The company has offices in Oslo (headquarters), Grimstad, London, Moscow, New York, San Francisco, Sydney, Vancouver, and Yaroslavl. Confirmit's software is also distributed through partner resellers in Madrid, Milan, Salvador, and Tokyo.

Confirmit powers Global 5000 companies and Market Research agencies worldwide with a wide range of software products for feedback / data collection, panel management, data processing, analysis, and reporting. Customers include Aurora, British Standards Institution, Cross-Tab, Dow Chemical, GfK, GlaxoSmithKline, GMO Research, Nielsen, RS Components, QRS, and Swisscom. Visit www.confirmit.com for more information.

About CUSTOMER

Since its launch in 1982 as Telemarketing Magazine, CUSTOMER magazine has been the voice of the customer experience, call/contact center, CRM and teleservices industries. CUSTOMER has helped the industry germinate, grow, mature and prosper, and has served as the leading publication in helping these industries that have had such a positive impact on the world economy to continue to thrive. Through a combination of outstanding and cutting-edge original editorial, industry voices, in-depth lab reviews and the recognition of the innovative leaders in management and technology through our highly valued awards, CUSTOMER strives to continue to be the publication that holds the quality bar high for the industry. Please visit http://www.customer.tmcnet.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

Confirmit Contact:

Sara Beth Fahey

Matter Communications

Confirmit@matternow.com

TMC Contact:

Jessica Seabrook

Marketing Director

203-852-6800

jseabrook@tmcnet.com

