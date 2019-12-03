Confirmit Reflects on 2019: A Year of Global Expansion and Forward-Thinking Initiatives

NEW YORK, OSLO, Norway and LONDON, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Confirmit, the leading global solutions provider for Voice of the Customer (VoC), Voice of the Employee and Market Research (MR) is poised to enter 2020 with enhanced technology, greater global alignment, and top industry recognition to meet the evolving needs of its global client base.

As part of its focus on meeting the technological, security and compliance needs of a global client base, Confirmit will launch a new Horizons Cloud environment in Germany, based on Microsoft Azure, by the end of 2019. This adds to Confirmit's existing SaaS and Cloud environments currently available in the U.K., U.S., Australia and Canada, and ensures that Confirmit's customers are able to store their data in compliance with increasingly stringent data localization laws and regulations.

"The progress and implementations we've made this year directly reflect the increasing pace of the industry, particularly in terms of our clients' progressively global needs," said Ken Østreng, CEO of Confirmit. "We've prioritized the ability to deliver world-class products and solutions to our clients, giving them the enhanced ability to make smarter, faster decisions and deliver even better business outcomes."

Driving Customer Success:

Throughout 2019, Confirmit achieved several exciting milestones, particularly for its global MR clients – from the launch of new MR capabilities to the renewal and creation of innovative partnerships:

Technology Solutions:

In September, Confirmit announced its latest release of its comprehensive, industry leading software platform, Confirmit Horizons, to offer MR organizations greater field reporting, management and usability capabilities.

Customer News: Confirmit celebrated its clients through its two awards programs dedicated to recognizing excellence in customer experience and Market Research:

The 2019 ACE Awards, dedicated to Confirmit customers who have achieved demonstrable success in customer experience and employee engagement. Winners included: Amadeus Hospitality, ARI, Catalent, Empire Today, LexisNexis, Philadelphia Insurance Companies, and Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific.



The 2019 Achievement in Insight and Research (AIR) Awards celebrated clients who demonstrate innovation excellence in Market Research and insights. The global list of winners featured: Ecorys, Enhance Research, Fine Research, InsightWorks, Nepa, Nielsen China , QRS, and W5.

Confirmit also welcomed many new Market Research clients from around the world, and extended partnerships with existing businesses, including; CloudXink, Lieberman Inc., Integral Research, KS&R, and Userneeds.

A Partner for Success:

Confirmit has continued building on its reputation as a trusted partner to businesses committed to using customer experience initiatives to drive wider business success. It has aligned its global consulting team under the leadership of the recently promoted Chris Brown, VP, Global CX Consulting, adding new CX consultants in the U.K., U.S. and Australia. The team is dedicated to using their vast experience to work as a close partner with clients, proving clear guidance and best practices to avoid common pitfalls in the CX journey.

"Many B2B organizations overuse customer loyalty surveys, often relying on a small number of data points or a few of their most vocal customers' opinions to create a strategy," said Lisa Nakano, Service Director, Customer Engagement Strategies, SiriusDecisions. "Although these relationship surveys are valuable for understanding the loyalty of a customer base, they should not be the only component of a customer insights program. It is vital that businesses integrate and map business data from multiple sources, using surveys to fill in the gaps where only the Voice of the Customer can provide the insight required to make smart, customer-focused decisions."

Events, Awards and Recognition

Confirmit hosted a range of successful events around the world this year, including a global roadshow in New York City, London and Sydney focused on using insight to drive business success. Hundreds of people attended the events titled "Evolution or Revolution: The Road to Rock Stardom" to hear from industry leaders, analysts, and Confirmit experts. The roadshow was part of Confirmit's commitment to be a partner and enabler of insight-driven success.

Confirmit continues to be recognized as an industry leader through the following achievements, and sets the tone and standard for success through recognition of its customers and executives:

Confirmit won the Gold Stevie® Award in the Business Intelligence Solution category in the 13th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

Confirmit Horizons was named as a 2019 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award winner by TMC.

The company won the Tech Culture award from TMC, which recognizes the best-of-the-best work cultures within the technology sector.

Confirmit's Director of CX Consulting Phil Durand and Confirmit customer Zancesca Spagnoletti, AVP of Customer Experience at Philadelphia Insurance Companies were named finalists of the 2019 CX Impact Awards by the Customer Experience Professionals Association (CXPA).

and Confirmit customer Zancesca Spagnoletti, AVP of Customer Experience at Philadelphia Insurance Companies were named finalists of the 2019 CX Impact Awards by the Customer Experience Professionals Association (CXPA). Quirk's named Confirmit a finalist for the Market Research (MR) Supplier Award, part of the larger Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards.

About Confirmit:

Confirmit is the world's leading SaaS vendor for multi-channel Customer Experience, Employee Engagement, and Market Research solutions. The company has offices in Oslo (headquarters), Grimstad, London, Moscow, New York, San Francisco, Sydney, Vancouver, and Yaroslavl. Confirmit's software is also distributed through partner resellers in Madrid, Milan, and Tokyo.

Confirmit powers Global 5000 companies and Market Research agencies worldwide with a wide range of software products for feedback / data collection, panel management, data processing, analysis, and reporting. Customers include Aurora, British Standards Institution, Cross-Tab, Dow Chemical, GfK, GlaxoSmithKline, GMO Research, Nielsen, RS Components, QRS, and Swisscom. Visit www.confirmit.com for more information.

