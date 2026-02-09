Confirmo Leverages Paxos to Bring Trusted Stablecoin Payments to U.S. Enterprises Nationwide

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Confirmo, the global stablecoin-first payment platform built to simplify how merchants and enterprises move money, today announced it will offer fully compliant digital asset deposits, payouts, and custody services to U.S. businesses across all 50 states via Paxos infrastructure.

Beginning this month, Confirmo will integrate Paxos' regulated trust and custody infrastructure into its payment platform, allowing U.S. clients to access compliant on- and off-ramps, enterprise-grade digital asset custody, and direct banking integrations within Confirmo's existing offering.

Confirmo processes more than $90 million in monthly volume for thousands of clients across e-commerce, prop trading, forex, payroll, and other payment-intensive industries. Its platform supports deposits, merchant checkout, mass payouts, automated conversion, and near-instant settlement across leading stablecoins and major blockchain networks. The engagement with Paxos extends these capabilities to the U.S. market, with full regulatory coverage.

"For more than a decade, we've worked closely with merchants and enterprises across the EU, refining payment tools that support real day-to-day business and consumer needs," said Anna Štrébl, CEO of Confirmo. "Partnering with Paxos allows us to bring that same enterprise-grade infrastructure to U.S. businesses, with the regulatory clarity and trust they require."

Confirmo's U.S. clients will be able to fund accounts via traditional banking rails, custody digital assets with a qualified U.S. custodian, and move value between fiat and stablecoins with near-instant settlement, all in compliance with U.S. regulatory requirements.

"Confirmo has demonstrated that stablecoin payments can work at scale in real business environments, and Paxos provides the regulated infrastructure required to deploy those capabilities nationwide," said Nick Robnett, Head of Crypto Business at Paxos. "We're enabling U.S. enterprises to adopt stablecoin payments with the compliance, reliability, and trust they expect."

Deposit and payout functionality will be available to Confirmo's U.S. client base in early 2026.

About Confirmo

Confirmo is a stablecoin-first payment platform that makes global payments fast, cost-effective, and effortless for merchants and enterprises worldwide. For over a decade, Confirmo has been trusted by thousands of businesses across e-commerce, payroll, forex, prop trading, and other payment-intensive industries. Its platform supports deposits, merchant checkout, and mass payouts, with near-instant settlement in leading stablecoins across major blockchain networks, optional fiat conversion and accounting-ready reporting. One of the Confirmo Group companies recently received authorization under the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) from the Central Bank of Ireland, strengthening its position as a leading payment platform in the EU.

Learn more at Confirmo.com

About Paxos

Paxos is the leading regulated blockchain infrastructure and tokenization platform. Its products are the foundation for a new, open financial system that can operate faster and more efficiently. Today, trillions of dollars are locked in inefficient, outdated financial plumbing that is inaccessible to millions of people. Paxos is replatforming the financial system to enable assets to instantaneously move anywhere in the world, at any time, in a trustworthy way.

Paxos partners with leading global enterprises to tokenize, custody and trade assets. Its blockchain solutions are used by leaders like PayPal, Interactive Brokers, Mastercard, Mercado Libre and Nubank. Paxos is licensed to engage in operations of a trust company and activities related thereto, including fiduciary activities, and is the issuer of numerous digital assets including PayPal USD (PYUSD), Pax Dollar (USDP) and Pax Gold (PAXG). Global Dollar (USDG) is issued by Paxos Digital Singapore, which is a Major Payments Institution supervised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. USDG is also issued by Paxos Issuance Europe under the supervision of FIN-FSA and in compliance with MiCA. USDG is also available on Solana.

Prudentially regulated by FIN-FSA in Europe, the OCC in the US, the MAS in Singapore and FSRA in Abu Dhabi Global Market, Paxos is a leading fintech company with more than $500 million raised from leading investors including Oak HC/FT, Declaration Partners, Founders Fund and PayPal Ventures.

SOURCE Confirmo Group