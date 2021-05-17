Confitex's eco-friendly textile technology proven best in prestigious international awards

Previous Plus X winners include Apple, adidas, Audi, BMW, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Microsoft, Miele, Nike, Nespresso, Nikon and Weber.

As well as winning these coveted 'Bests', Confitex received an impressive six out of seven possible seals, being recognised for Innovation, High Quality, Ease of Use, Functionality, Ergonomics and Ecology in the health and personal care category.

Confitex for Men reusable incontinence underwear and Just'nCase washable period-proof and pee-proof pants for women and reusable nursing pads for breastfeeding mothers are available online in the USA, UK, Australia and New Zealand. Find out more at www.confitex.com

Redesigning leakproof absorbent textiles from the inside out

Confitex founder and design director Frantisek Riha-Scott says the awards are a testament to Confitex's commitment to creating the most innovative and high-performing textile technology in the leakproof absorbent apparel industry.

"Rather than settle for the old-fashioned method of leakproofing with a layer of PU plastic, which remains the industry standard for the vast majority of brands, we have invented and patented the only fully waterproof fabric for reusable innerwear products that doesn't contain PU plastic," he says.

"As well as the obvious environmental advantages, not using PU plastic also provides practical benefits, in that we can mold and heat-seal our designs without distorting the textile, and stitch through the waterproof layer without causing leaks – allowing for a far wider range of design options as well as superior leakproof performance. For our customers, another benefit is that they can launder our products in the washing machine and tumble dryer, whereas the layer of PU plastic in other brands tends to distort when tumble dried, leading to unwanted leakage."

Absorbent underwear you can trust

In 2020, Confitex commissioned global safety science laboratory UL to test the performance of its products against other leading reusable absorbent underwear and nursing pad brands on the market at the time. Comparative testing concluded that Confitex products offered a better combination of absorbency and leakproof performance than other brands.

Confitex CEO Christine Arden says she is thrilled that the company's superior technology and world-leading products have received validation from the Plus X Awards, but customer satisfaction remains her best benchmark of success.

"For us the greatest feedback is the daily reviews and emails we receive from customers – the one in three women and one in five men struggling with bladder leakage who feel more confident in our 'normal-looking' fabric leakproof underwear, new mums dealing with oversupply of milk, and women having to address heavy menstruation."

About Plus X

The annual Plus X Awards recognise the most innovative products at the leading edge in terms of the quality, design and sustainability. The winners are selected by a top-class jury of international experts from 25 sectors. For more information visit www.plusxaward.de/en

About Confitex

Confitex is an eco-conscious textile technology company driven by a desire to transform lives and protect the planet. By marrying high-tech absorbent and leakproof textiles with stylish design, Confitex aims to help people manage everyday leaks and smash any stigma along the way. The company's goal is a world where nobody needs to live in fear of life's little leaks. Find out more at www.confitex.com.

View Confitex technology video - Pee and Period Proof Underwear and Nursing on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C-u4kJPNFus

To find out more about Confitex, or for images, interview or product samples, email [email protected]

SOURCE Confitex

Related Links

https://www.confitex.com/

