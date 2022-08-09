CONFLICT OBSERVATORY SIGNS MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH GEOSPARK ANALYTICS

Solution Joins U.S. State Department-supported Program to Monitor War Crimes in Ukraine

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seerist Inc., the leading augmented analytics solution for threat and security professionals, announced Seerist Federal (fka Geospark Analytics) has a new multi-year contract with the Conflict Observatory, a program managed by Esri, Inc. as the prime contractor and funded by the U.S. Department of State, to ensure future accountability for Russia-perpetrated war crimes and other atrocities in Ukraine.

The Conflict Observatory is a central hub that captures, analyzes, and makes widely available evidence for use in ongoing and future accountability mechanisms. The program is a collaborative endeavor with Esri, a leading geographic information systems company, Yale University's Humanitarian Research Lab, the Smithsonian Cultural Rescue Initiative, and PlanetScape Ai.

"Our mission is to deliver information and knowledge to experts so they can make informed decisions during and after crises that impact people, operations, and investments. Knowing that the solution and the information within can aid Ukraine and its people and support the US Government's efforts is gratifying," said John Goolgasian, president of Seerist Federal. "We know our AI-driven Seerist solution, complemented with GIS capabilities as powered by our partner and the global leader in location intelligence, Esri, will be invaluable in the Conflict Observatory's efforts to gather information and mounting evidence of the atrocities, human rights abuses, and harm to civilian infrastructure occurring in Ukraine."

Seerist, Inc. enables global corporations, governments, and organizations to navigate a volatile and uncertain world by preparing them for potential events that could be highly disruptive to their operations. Seerist is the first augmented analytics solution for risk and threat analysis, delivers greater levels of accuracy and relevance than any alternative technology or service. It combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology parsing millions of data points with human analysis drawing on decades of insight enabling users to better predict what will happen allowing them to make rapid, strategic and reliable decisions when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.seerist.com.

Seerist Federal (fka Geospark Analytics), a division of Seerist, Inc., focuses on bringing the Seerist platform and services to US government organizations.

