Conflict Tensions with Iran Add New Pressure to Rising U.S. Energy Prices

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Professionals, a leading energy consulting firm in the United States, says the escalating conflict with Iran could add new pressure to already rising electricity and natural gas prices across the country.

Homes and business across the U.S. have already seen a significant increase in utility bills for the past five years, due to severe weather, growing electricity demand, AI data centers, and infrastructure upgrades.

AI-generated photograph of Tehran during the conflict

Whole energy market analysts were expecting further energy price increases through 2026, the conflict in the Middle East may introduce additional volatility and uncertainty into the mix.

Although many discussions relate to the conflict's impact on gas prices, geopolitical disruptions often also affect natural gas and electricity prices.

Though the U.S. produces a large amount of oil and natural gas domestically, energy prices are still influenced by global events.

For example, Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 triggered a global energy shock that sent U.S. oil and natural gas prices higher for months. As a result, in certain regions, millions of Americans experienced higher utility bills.

Roughly one-fifth of the world's oil supply moves through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping route between Iran and Oman, and any disruption to this region can quickly impact prices.

Earlier this month, Natural gas prices across Europe surged sharply, rising as much as 70% after shipping through the Strait of Hormuz was threatened. The spike pushed gas prices to their highest levels since the 2022 energy crisis.

Early this week Reuters reported that "Fuel prices jumped more than 10% this week as oil rose above $90 a barrel," showing the conflict is already beginning to influence the United States market.

When global events push oil and gas prices higher, the impact can spread across all energy markets and raise natural gas costs and electricity costs as well.

Another major factor is liquified natural gas exports. U.S. LNG exports have reached record levels, putting strain on domestic supply.

However, the conflict with Iran and potential disruptions to Middle Eastern supplies are expected to further increase global demand for U.S. LNG.

Further shortening of U.S. LNG supplies may increase the costs of natural gas and electricity too, since natural gas is the largest source of electricity generation in the United States, producing about 40% of the nation's power.

"Energy markets can be influenced by a number of factors, many of which are outside anyone's control, such as severe weather, demand spikes, and global tensions," said Jim Mathers, CEO of Energy Professionals. "For businesses, the key is having a strategy that helps protect energy budgets from volatility."

The current conflict involving Iran highlights the importance of planning ahead when managing energy costs. Energy Professionals helps businesses reduce costs by securing fixed energy rates, building strong energy strategies, and identifying savings opportunities in utility bills. Locking in fixed rates before prices rise can help businesses limit exposure to spikes caused by global tensions, severe weather, or supply imbalances.

Media Contact:

Martino Stanzani

800-920-4631

[email protected]

SOURCE Energy Professionals, LLC.