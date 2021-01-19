Confluence Continues Growth Streak with Acquisition of Denver Landscape Architecture, Planning & Urban Design Firm studioINSITE

"We see Denver as a vital hub for Confluence's work across the Rocky Mountain Region, Western U.S. markets and beyond." Tweet this

Confluence's portfolio spans a variety of geographies and project types – from integrated mixed-use developments, urban districts and campus planning to parks and open space, and hospitality and resort destination work. Over the last two decades, Confluence has completed hundreds of projects including the Minnesota Vikings practice facility and Viking Lake Developments, Krause Gateway (in collaboration with Renzo Piano Workshop) in Downtown Des Moines, the redevelopment of historic Seaton Hall/Regnier Hall at Kansas State University, the Iowa State Capital West Terrace, the Downtown River Greenway in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and the Streetcar Starter Line in Downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Founded in 2001, studioINSITE is nationally recognized for the design and implementation of high-profile projects throughout the country. Notable work includes the redevelopment of 14th 'Ambassador' Street in Downtown Denver, the revitalization of Old Town Square in Fort Collins, and a 3,700-acre master plan for Staunton State Park, Colorado's newest state park. The firm is known for its resort work in mountain communities, including Snowmass Village in Snowmass, Colorado, as well as national work on projects such as Semper Fidelis Memorial Park overlooking the National Museum of the Marine Corps, Quantico, Virginia.

"This new chapter allows us to provide immense value to our clients as we combine studioINSITE's creativity and deep market knowledge with Confluence's vast reach, resources and design leadership," said Dennis Rubba, FASLA and founding partner at studioINSITE. "Beyond our service alignment, we are integrating two teams with shared values and well-aligned processes. We look forward to working together to continue delivering elevated solutions for our clients while improving the quality of life in communities across the West and Midwest."

Under the new combined structure, studioINSITE founding partner Dennis Rubba, FASLA, will assume a senior principal role and continue leading the Denver office in collaboration with Chris Sutterfield, PLA, ASLA and Gary Worthley, PLA, ASLA, who will assume the role of Managing Principal of the office. All nine studioINSITE team members will be integrated into the Confluence team of over 60 designers, planners, creators and facilitators nationwide. Confluence plans to further grow the Denver office in line with project and client demand.

Since 1998, Confluence has emerged as one of the most comprehensive, growth-oriented landscape architecture, planning and urban design firms in the country. The firm maintains additional offices in Chicago; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Kansas City, Missouri; Omaha, Nebraska, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Des Moines, Iowa; and Fargo, North Dakota. To learn more about Confluence's capabilities and recent project work, please visit www.thinkconfluence.com/what-we-do/news/confluence-acquires-denver-based-studioinsite.

ABOUT CONFLUENCE

Confluence is a nationally recognized landscape architecture, planning and urban design firm. With nine locations across the Midwest and Western U.S., Confluence has established itself as one of the fastest-growing firms of its kind in the nation. The firm brings more than two decades of experience delivering elevated design and planning solutions for parks and open space, multifamily projects and campus and district work to hospitality and resorts. The Confluence team is comprised of over 70 passionate designers, planners, innovators, collaborators, facilitators, and creators – all dedicated to delivering impactful design and improving the quality of life in communities.

